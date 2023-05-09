The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Donald Trump called a jury’s verdict that found him liable of sexual abuse a “disgrace” and claimed to not know accuser E. Jean Carroll. 

    Trump wrote the message on his Truth Social platform soon after a Manhattan federal court jury found he sexually abused Carroll inside the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman in 1996 and later defamed her in statement about the encounter. 

    “I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” Trump wrote on the social media platform.

    The jury awarded Carroll a total of $5 million — but found that Trump did not rape her during the encounter in the dressing room, as she alleged in her lawsuit.

    In a lengthy statement after the verdict was handed down, a Trump spokesperson vowed the former president would appeal the case and blamed jurisdictions "wholly controlled by the Democratic Party" for the outcome.

    "Make no mistake, the entire bogus case is a political endeavor targeting President Trump because he is now an overwhelming front-runner to be once again elected President of the United States," the statement read.

    Carroll left the Lower Manhattan Courthouse after the verdict, but did not make a statement to reporters as she got into a waiting car.

