Trump Promises Mike Flynn at Rightwing Rally: ‘We’re Bringing You Back’
'Stay wealthy and healthy,' the former president advised the man he pardoned after lying to the FBI
Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on speaker phone at the ReAwaken America Tour that he's brining him back to the White House if he wins the presidency.
After Trump lost the 2020 election, Flynn urged him to declare martial law and have the military rerun the vote.
"I will say, General Flynn, he's some general, he's some man. He took abuse like nobody else, and came out bigger, better, stronger than ever before," said Trump as Flynn stood, beaming, at the podium at the rally as the crowd roared.
"We love him. He's a leader," Trump continued.
- Mike Flynn Denies Being Force Behind Qanon, Sues for Defamation
- Prepared Remarks for Pence Appear Remarkably Similar to Old Trump Speech: Report
- Senior Texas Republican John Cornyn Shuns Trump 2024 Run
- High School Track Star Can’t Compete After Bringing Goat to Last Day of School
- Diamond Ring Found at Wastewater Plant Returned to Owner After Nearly 13 Years
"You just stay wealthy and healthy and well and everything," Trump told Flynn. "You just have to stay healthy because we're bringing you back. We're gonna bring you back," the former president added as the crowd erupted.
Flynn responded to the former president: "My wife is going crazy."
"We're very proud of you, general," said Trump.
Rolling Stone reported Thursday that Trump plans to bring back both Flynn and Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general, to high-level positions in the White House if he wins the presidency.
Both men worked to overthrow the presidential election of Joe Biden.
Trump pardoned Flynn before he left office, more than two years after the former national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Flynn resigned from his post as Trump's national security adviser in 2017, just weeks after his appointment after misleading top administration officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.
Trump was supposed to be at his own rally in Iowa Saturday, but it was cancelled because of a tornado warnings. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made it to the early-primary state Saturday to campaign.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews