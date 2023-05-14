Trump Promises Mike Flynn at Rightwing Rally: ‘We’re Bringing You Back’

Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on speaker phone at the ReAwaken America Tour that he's brining him back to the White House if he wins the presidency.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, Flynn urged him to declare martial law and have the military rerun the vote.

"I will say, General Flynn, he's some general, he's some man. He took abuse like nobody else, and came out bigger, better, stronger than ever before," said Trump as Flynn stood, beaming, at the podium at the rally as the crowd roared.

"We love him. He's a leader," Trump continued.

"You just stay wealthy and healthy and well and everything," Trump told Flynn. "You just have to stay healthy because we're bringing you back. We're gonna bring you back," the former president added as the crowd erupted.

Flynn responded to the former president: "My wife is going crazy."

"We're very proud of you, general," said Trump.

Rolling Stone reported Thursday that Trump plans to bring back both Flynn and Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general, to high-level positions in the White House if he wins the presidency.

Both men worked to overthrow the presidential election of Joe Biden.

Trump pardoned Flynn before he left office, more than two years after the former national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Flynn resigned from his post as Trump's national security adviser in 2017, just weeks after his appointment after misleading top administration officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Trump was supposed to be at his own rally in Iowa Saturday, but it was cancelled because of a tornado warnings. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made it to the early-primary state Saturday to campaign.