Trump Calls CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins “Nasty”

In a back-and-forth exchange between former President Donald Trump and CNN's Kaitlan Collins regarding the classified documents that were found at Mar-A-Lago, Trump called Collins a "nasty person."

The remark by Trump received applause and jeers from the crowd at CNN's Town Hall in New Hampshire.

"Nasty woman" became a defining phrase in the 2016 election after President Donald Trump used the term to refer to his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.