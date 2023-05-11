Trump Calls CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins “Nasty”

In a back-and-forth exchange between former President Donald Trump and CNN's Kaitlan Collins regarding the classified documents that were found at Mar-A-Lago, Trump called Collins a "nasty person."
The remark by Trump received applause and jeers from the crowd at CNN's Town Hall in New Hampshire.
"Nasty woman" became a defining phrase in the 2016 election after President Donald Trump used the term to refer to his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
