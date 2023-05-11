The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Calls CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins “Nasty”

    He was met with applause and jeers from the crowd at CNN's Town Hall.

    In a back-and-forth exchange between former President Donald Trump and CNN's Kaitlan Collins regarding the classified documents that were found at Mar-A-Lago, Trump called Collins a "nasty person."

    The remark by Trump received applause and jeers from the crowd at CNN's Town Hall in New Hampshire.

    "Nasty woman" became a defining phrase in the 2016 election after President Donald Trump used the term to refer to his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

