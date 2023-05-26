Eric Trump Accused of Secret Deal to Charge Condo Owners $1.75 Million

Eric Trump and the board of a Trump Organization condo building are accused of striking a secret deal to charge unit owners $1.75 million to renovate a vacant bar and turn it into an "amenity space," according to a new lawsuit.

Condo owner Johanna Beiter claims in the Manhattan Supreme Court suit the Trump World Tower board informed residents in February that the 2,500-square-foot commercial space in the building would be converted into the amenity space for residents of the building—at condo owners' expense.

The suit alleges the conversion work was approved by both Eric Trump and Trump Organization Assistant General Counsel Sonja Talesnik—and both allegedly have financial interests in the project.

Companies Eric Trump and Talesnik have a financial interest in, “have a direct or indirect ownership or equity interest in or are affiliated with the one or more of the contractors or subcontractors hired or to be hired to perform the Conversion Work,” the suit claims.

The space was previously occupied by the World Bar, but has sat dormant for more than four years, according to the suit. Trump World Towner sits adjacent to the United Nations headquarters on the east side of Midtown Manhattan.

To cover the lease of the amenity space, condo owners who are renting out their apartments will have to pay an “amenity fee” of about 2% of their annual rental fees, which is expected to generate about $300,000 per year, the suit states.

A “special assessment” will also be collected from condo owners to pay for the conversion work in the building. That is expected to net $1.75 million, according to the suit.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beiter claims the board approved the changes in “secret” and acted outside its scope by imposing the fees and by converting commercial space into residential amenity space.

Beiter is seeking a judgment against the board members, attorneys fees, costs, and expenses to be determined at trial.