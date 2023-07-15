Trump Blames His ‘Mistake’ Naming Christopher Wray Head of FBI on Chris Christie
The former president said 'sad case' Christie recommended Wray
When Donald Trump rails against FBI Director Christopher Wray it often seems to have slipped his mind that he was the one who nominated Wray when he was president.
He almost owned his decision when he called Wray's nomination "probably" a mistake in a Saturday preview clip of an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.
But he blamed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for it — and then used the interview as an opportunity to call his now primary opponent a "sad case."
Christie had recommended Wray to head up the FBI, Trump noted.
“Was it a mistake to put Christopher Wray there?" Bartiromo asked Trump in the clip of the interview that's airing in full on Sunday Morning Futures.
“Yeah, sadly. It probably was. It was recommended very strongly by Chris Christie, who was, you know, a sad case. I mean, I watch him. He’s a sad case,” Trump said of his once longtime friend and supporter.
Christie has since become a harsh Trump critic.
At the time he chose Wray to head the FBI, Trump tweeted: “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.”
