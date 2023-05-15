Trump Bashes CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as ‘Not Barbara Walters’
'Or even close,' he slaps on Truth Social
Donald Trump dinged news host Kaitlan Collins Sunday night as "not exactly Barbara Walters" at his controversial town hall on CNN.
Trump took the shot on Truth Social just days after he called Collins "nasty" when she asked him on CNN why he took classified documents from the White House when he left office.
He wasn't quite done with the insults.
"It's really amazing to watch the head of CNN get absolutely lambasted for asking me to do a so-called Town Hall," Trump wrote Sunday.
- CNN Colleagues Jump to Kaitlan Collins’ Defense Over ‘Masterclass’ Trump Town Hall Amid Backlash
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- AOC Blasts CNN Over ‘Dangerous’ Trump Town Hall
- Kaitlin Collins Moving to CNN Prime Time Following Trump Town Hall
- CNN Media Reporter Reveals ‘Fury of Criticism’ Within Network Following Trump Town Hall
"In all fairness, nobody had any problems with what he wanted to do until after the show started, when they quickly realized that Ms. Collins was not exactly Barbara Walters, or even close," Trump added, referring to the legendary broadcast journalist.
Trump also ripped "neurotic little" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) — with her "ugly boyfriend" — who went "crazy" over the town hall, he insisted.
It wasn't Collins or AOC whom most critics complained about. It was Trump.
He was attacked for his repeated lies about a presidential rigged election, and for mocking E. Jean Carroll as a "whack job" with a "false" story a day after a jury found Trump had defamed and sexually abused her.
Collins challenged Trump a number of times, but was largely ineffective as Trump repeatedly talked over her.
Trump had a more exacting experience with Walters in an interview in 1990:
