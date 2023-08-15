Trump Awaits Word on Georgia Charges as Grand Jury Returns 10 Indictments

ATLANTA — A Fulton County, Ga., grand jury returned 10 indictments on Monday as it appeared to reach a critical moment in its wide-ranging investigation into Donald Trump's bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Specific details remained unclear about both who has been charged and what the specific laws are that they're accused of breaking, despite live cable television feeds broadcasting the moment County Clerk Che Alexander delivered a copy of the indictment document to Judge Robert McBurney for his signature. It's also unclear how many of the 10 indictments relate specifically to the DA's 2020 election investigation.

A court official told reporters that it could take up to three hours before the document gets made public, which means the wait could extend until close to midnight Tuesday EST.

"Was it all that you hoped it would be?" McBurney said to reporters and other members of the public packed throughout the day into his courtroom in Atlanta to witness the moment he received the charging documents. He replied that he "didn't look that closely" when asked what the papers said.

Trump is widely expected to face criminal charges in the case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been investigating the former president since January 2021.

Willis, a Democrat, launched her probe after it became public that Trump had called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to "find 11,780 votes," the same number that would have flipped the state into his favor over Biden and given the Republican its prized 16 Electoral College votes.