Trump in Federal Custody Ahead of Arrest for Third Time in 2023

Donald Trump tread now-familiar ground for him on Thursday afternoon: surrendering himself for arrest and processing — this time on charges of illegally conspiring to stay in power while still president of the United States but after his defeat in the 2020 election.

It’s a process that Trump first experienced in April, after a New York grand jury indicted him on charges of falsifying business records to hide his hush-money payoffs to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, allegedly hoping to smother a scandal that could have derailed his first election.

That was a state case filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a local prosecutor and elected Democrat.

In June, Trump experienced his first arrest on federal charges, in the debut case brought by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith. That indictment related to his alleged mishandling of more than 100 classified documents stored inside Mar-a-Lago, a case that introduced Trump to the federal government’s processing procedures for criminal defendants.

“I didn't know practically what a subpoena was and grand juries and all of this," Trump said during a mid-July event in Iowa a few weeks after his Florida arrest. "Now I'm like becoming an expert. I have no choice, because we have to. It's a disgrace.”

Prosecutors allege that Trump committed four felonies in his zeal to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. Those federal charges — the first ever brought against a former president for actions he committed while in office — are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and a criminal analogue of the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law designed to protect the civil rights of freedmen and women in the wake of the Civil War.

Trump is at the Washington, D.C., federal courthouse to answer those charges at his arraignment, where he is expected to plead not guilty. Smith, the special counsel, was spotted taking a seat inside the courtroom where Trump's hearing will take place.

Security detail whisked Trump into the courthouse’s non-public entrance a few hours after dozens of reporters who camped out the night before passed through security screening and waited inside for the proceedings to begin. Broadcast journalists surrounded the courthouse in barricaded press pens set up near the two open entrances on Constitution Ave. and John Marshall Park.

The motorcade of former US President and 2024 hopeful Donald Trump arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse for arraignment, in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, known for her harsh sentencing of Jan. 6 rioters, as well as a lacerating ruling authorizing the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection to access troves of his White House files.

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” Chutkan wrote two years ago.

On Thursday, Trump will appear before a different jurist: U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who was on the bench when the grand jury returned his then-sealed indictment.

Trump's Washington D.C. case is likely to head to trial at some point in 2024, though the schedule remains unclear given the swirl of other legal trouble he faces in other jurisdictions.

His hush-money trial in New York is currently slated for March of 2024, though DA Bragg expressed flexibility on that schedule. Come springtime, Trump has another federal case tied to his alleged mishandling of classified documents that's slated for trial next May in Fort Pierce, Fla.