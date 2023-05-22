Trump-Appointed Voice of America CEO Abused Power, Special Counsel Report Finds

Federal investigators have determined the former CEO of the agency overseeing Voice of America engaged in multiple abuses of authority and instances of gross mismanagement, according to a special counsel report.

Michael Pack served as the chief executive for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) for less than eight months between June 2020 and January 2021, but “was responsible for numerous improper activities” during that tenure, a May 10 report from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel found.

The report determined that Pack retaliated against six members of the USAGM’s Senior Executive Service (SES), as well as one non-SES employee, by revoking their security clearances “without a legitimate basis.” The six senior executives alleged in the report that Pack suspended their security clearances for engaging in whistleblowing about the agency.

Some of Pack’s actions “rose to the level of an abuse of authority, gross mismanagement, a gross waste of funds, or a violation of law, rule or regulation,” Special Counsel Henry Kerner wrote in the report.

NPR also reported that Pack met with a career employee at the USAGM who outlined in a memo that executives should be pushed out of the agency for their perceived political affiliation.

"Hates Republicans," the memo said about one employee, while saying that another "openly despises Trump and Republicans.” A third employee "is not on the Trump team,” NPR reported.

In addition to the federally funded Voice of America, the USAGM oversees media organizations like Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia, which report on areas of the world that do not have free press protections or cannot financially support news organizations.

The report also found that Pack interfered with Voice of America’s journalistic independence and wasted $1.6 million contracting with a law firm to investigate senior USAGM employees.

Pack was nominated by then-President Donald Trump to helm the agency and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in June 2020.