Donald Trump’s Criminal Trial Set for Middle of GOP Primary Season

Former President Donald Trump's trial in the Stormy Daniels "hush money" case will take place during next year's Republican presidential primaries, the judge announced Tuesday.

Trump, who appeared in court via video, rolled his eyes and shook his head when state Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan confirmed plans to start the trial on March 25.

Former President Donald Trump during his arrangement in a Manhattan criminal court on April 4, 2023. (Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Video screens in the courtroom showed Trump, wearing a blue suit, seated at a table alongside attorney Todd Blanche—with two American flags in the background.

Trump told Merchan that he'd received a copy of the protective order the judge handed down at the prosecution's request earlier this month.

The order bars the public disclosure of any evidence turned over to the defense.

Blanche told Merchan that he had informed Trump the protective order is "not a gag order," adding that he told Trump "he is free to speak about the case and to defend himself subject to the limitations of the protective order."

Merchan responded: "It's certainly not a gag order," adding that it was not his intention to impede Trump from campaigning.

Merchan also ordered that Trump could only review certain sensitive material in the presence of his lawyers and that he can't "copy, photograph, transcribe or otherwise independently possess" it.

The "Super Tuesday" presidential primaries for the 2024 election are expected to be held on March 5, with other contests continuing through May 21.

In a message posted on his "Truth Social" social media site about an hour after the hearing, Trump said, "I believe my First Amendment Rights, 'Freedom of Speech,' have been violated, and they forced upon us a trial date of March 25th, right in the middle of Primary season."

"Very unfair, but this is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats wanted. It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before!!!" he added.

Polls now show Trump with a huge lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's expected to join the race on Wednesday.

Trump, 76, was charged in April with 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to $130,000 paid to Daniels -- who claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006 -- shortly before the 2016 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies having had sex with Daniels, 44, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.