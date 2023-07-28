Trump Appeals Decision to Keep Stormy Daniels ‘Hush-Money’ Case in New York Court - The Messenger
Trump Appeals Decision to Keep Stormy Daniels ‘Hush-Money’ Case in New York Court

A federal judge denied the former president's bid to move the case to district court in Manhattan

Published |Updated
Ben Feuerherd
JWPlayer

Donald Trump on Friday appealed a judge’s decision denying his bid to move a state indictment brought by the Manhattan district attorney to federal court, filings in the case show. 

The former president had requested to move to Manhattan federal court his 34-count indictment brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg on charges related to hush-money payments made to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. 

After lengthy argument on the subject at a June hearing, Judge Alvin Hellerstein told Trump attorney Todd Blanche and lawyers for Bragg’s office that he intended to deny the bid. 

“There is no reason to believe that an equal measure of justice couldn’t be rendered by the state court,” Hellerstein said after hearing from both parties. 

Trump’s attorneys had argued the former president was acting in his official capacity when he allegedly reimbursed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for hush-money payments made to Daniels. 

They also argued he had a defense that could only be raised in a federal court.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn April 4 in New York City. Trump is expected in court in Miami on charges related to federal documents Tuesday.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

The judge formally rejected Trump’s bid in an opinion on July 19, writing that the payments had nothing to do with his official duties as president.

“The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was a purely a personal item of the President-a cover-up of an embarrassing event,” Hellerstein wrote in the opinion.

“Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a President's official acts. It does not reflect in any way the color of the President's official duties.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case, which is set to go to trial in March 2024.

The appeal will be filed in the 2nd Circuit Court, which covers the Southern District of New York, where Trump had sought to move the case.

