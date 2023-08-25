Trump Advisor’s Former Social Media Company Gettr Accused of Stiffing IT Firm Out of $3 Million

The social media company founded by Donald Trump advisor Jason Miller stiffed a tech outfit they hired for IT services out of more than $3 million, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York.



The tech company, TierPoint LLC, claims it entered into a contract with social media company Gettr in February 2022 to perform “various forms of IT related services,” including bandwidth and cloud services, according to the Manhattan State Supreme court suit.

Gettr reported having 7.5 million users as of March. Miller left the company in February to rejoin former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

When reached for comment Friday, Miller reiterated that he was no longer at Gettr and said questions about billing disputes or other matters are best directed to current company leadership.



The suit includes a copy of a “master services agreement” that was signed in March 2022 by Miller, who was Gettr’s CEO at the time, and John Vernazza, the chief sales officer of TierPoint.



TierPoint “fully performed its contractual obligations” after entering the agreement — but Gettr refused to pay invoices the company had billed between November 2022 and June 2023, the suit alleges.

Exhibits filed in the suit include documents of what TierPoint says are unpaid invoices for those months, showing Gettr owes the company $3,176,090, which amounts to a total of $3,264,642 with interest.

TierPoint is requesting a judge grant judgment on their behalf to recoup the funds they’re allegedly owed.

A spokesperson for GETTR said in a statement to The Messenger that the company terminated TierPoint’s contract for gross incompetence and failure to perform services.



"They never met their promised deliverables and caused us significant damages for which we will seek redress," the spokesperson said.

DALTON, GA – FEBRUARY 01: A supporter of former U.S. senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue displays the conservative social media app GETTR on his mobile phone at a campaign event on February 1, 2022 in Dalton, Georgia. Purdue kicked off his campaign, in which he will first face incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp […] Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

In February 2023, NBC reported that Miller was going to step down as CEO of Gettr to rejoin Trump’s reelection bid as an advisor.

“I will of course remain engaged with the GETTR platform and its user base in an emeritus position," he told the network. "But my focus going forward will be helping President Trump return to the White House.”

Miller launched Getter in July 2021 a month after leaving Trump's team. The social media platform, which functions similar to X/Twitter, was devised to cater to conservatives who believed they were being censored by bigger social media platforms.

Jason Miller, communications director for the Trump transition team, briefs reporters at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump was kicked off of Twitter in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, but was later reinstated after billionaire Elon Musk took the company over and renamed it.

After his expulsion from Twitter, Trump did not join Gettr, rather created his own online platform, Truth Social.



The Washington Post reported in March that while Miller helmed the company, Gettr was actually controlled by an exiled Chinese businessman who was arrested by federal authorities in a sprawling fraud case earlier this year.



Under the leadership of the billionaire, Guo Wengui, the company allegedly funneled money to right wing figures, including former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon and contractors affiliated with Guo, The Post reported, citing former employees and internal company documents.

Miller, Bannon and Guo did not comment on the allegations.

Trump issued his first post on X Thursday after his exile from the platform. The message showed his mug shot that was taken by authorities in Fulton County Georgia, where he is facing charges for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.