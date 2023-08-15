Trucker Makes Company History Driving 5 Million Accident-Free Miles

A truck driver in Omaha, Nebraska, has joined his company’s hall of fame after driving five million miles with no accidents.

Tim Dean shares the accomplishment with only one other driver at his company, Werner Enterprises, according to a company release. To celebrate the milestone, the company adorned the parking lot with cheering staff and family members, cutouts of Dean’s face, honking trucks and a large banner congratulating the truck driver when he returned to work on Aug. 10.

Dean has been driving for the company for 35 years and told WBTV he has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

“I’m not 60 years old yet and working for a great company like Werner Enterprises, I could see 6 million in seven, eight years maybe,” Dean told WBTV.

Despite looking ahead, Dean admitted the accomplishment didn’t always seem within his reach.

“I never would have thought I was going to get 5 million,” Dean said.

According to the American Trucking Association, the average professional truck driver covers around 2 million miles in their career – less than half of what Dean has accomplished. To put it in perspective, driving 5 million miles is the equivalent of driving around the surface of the world over 200 times, or driving the distance from the Earth to the moon 21 times.

“It’s worth celebrating. It is quite the accomplishment,” Dean told the news outlet. “It’s something that it’s hard for people to wrap their mind around. I mean, for the average driver, they’d have to get up every day and take a 100-mile road trip for 136 years.”

Dean is no stranger to being celebrated in his profession. In 2019 he was named the Nebraska Trucking Association’s Driver of the Year and won the title of Grand Champion twice in the Nebraska Truck Driving Championships.

“Fortunate to have a supporting company over these years where safety is driving force,” he said.

To his employer, Werner Enterprised president and CEO Derek Leather, Dean is a source of pride.

“The safe miles are really just a reflection of who he is. He takes his job very seriously,” Leathers told WBTV. He also said Dean has taken an active role in mentoring and coaching fresh drivers on how to be safe on the road.

“When you release that brake, the only important thing is driving the truck safely,” Dean said.