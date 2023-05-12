Truck Driver Rescues ‘Meowing’ Kitten Trapped in Rig’s Frame

An eight-week-old kitten is safe and sound after getting stuck in the frame of a truck in California, its meows alerting the driver to her plight.
The driver contacted the San Diego Humane Society “after hearing meowing sounds at a stop sign while on the road,” pulling over, and finding the furry stowaway with her jaw stuck in a hole on the rig’s frame, the group wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post.
The group’s veterinary team sedated the kitten, then carefully used cotton swabs to free her head.
The fortunate feline was taken to a group facility, where she was given medicine, fluids, and food.
“We are delighted that the kitten is now safe, with thanks to the driver for calling us, and gratitude to our dedicated Humane Law Enforcement and veterinary teams for their exceptional efforts in rescuing her,” the rescuers wrote.
