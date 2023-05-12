The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Truck Driver Rescues ‘Meowing’ Kitten Trapped in Rig’s Frame

    Driver contacted the San Diego Humane Society “after hearing meowing sounds at a stop sign while on the road."

    Published |Updated
    Aaron Feis
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    San Diego Humane Society

    An eight-week-old kitten is safe and sound after getting stuck in the frame of a truck in California, its meows alerting the driver to her plight.

    The driver contacted the San Diego Humane Society “after hearing meowing sounds at a stop sign while on the road,” pulling over, and finding the furry stowaway with her jaw stuck in a hole on the rig’s frame, the group wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post.

    The group’s veterinary team sedated the kitten, then carefully used cotton swabs to free her head.

    Read More

    The fortunate feline was taken to a group facility, where she was given medicine, fluids, and food.

    “We are delighted that the kitten is now safe, with thanks to the driver for calling us, and gratitude to our dedicated Humane Law Enforcement and veterinary teams for their exceptional efforts in rescuing her,” the rescuers wrote.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.