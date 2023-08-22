Truck Driver Doing Donuts in Busy Atlanta Intersection Rams Pedestrians During Police Chase
Kevin Alves Da Saliva has been charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and serious injury by motor vehicle
A pick-up truck was captured on video as it careened through a busy Atlanta intersection on Sunday, striking several innocent bystanders. This desperate act was the driver's alleged attempt to evade police after being implicated in an illegal street show.
The driver of the black Ford F-150 can be seen in clips circulating on social media, speeding through the intersection of 17th Street and Northside Drive in the Georgia city's West Midtown neighborhood. With tires screeching, he makes a left turn and speeds through a crosswalk, hitting several people head-on while others run for safety.
Bystanders can be heard gasping, shocked at the scene playing out.
Mere moments later, a Georgia State Police trooper brings the reckless vehicle to a stop by forcefully colliding with its side. Footage reveals the trooper immediately exiting his cruiser, brandishing his weapon, and pulling the driver out of the truck window.
The driver is then handcuffed on the hood of the police car.
The pick-up driver was identified as 20-year-old Kevin Alves Da Saliva, of Marietta, Georgia, according to Georgia State Police spokesperson Courtney Floyd.
In an email to The Messenger, Floyd shared that Da Silva has been "charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and serious injury by motor vehicle."
According to details from a preliminary investigation, a trooper first noticed around 7:35 p.m. Sunday that the busy intersection was shut down. The trooper also saw the driver of a black Ford F-150 allegedly doing donuts in the intersection, Floyd added.
Floyd went on to provide more context, stating, "The trooper activated his emergency equipment and the F-150 fled through the crowd striking several pedestrians, one of which suffered an injury," Floyd said. "The trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the F-150 over a curb disabling the vehicle. A felony stop was conducted, and the driver was taken into custody."
One pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the crash, Floyd confirmed.
