Truck Driver Decides To Retire, Wins Lottery 3 Days Later

A 65-year-old Massachusetts truck driver won the lottery three days after telling his employer that he planned to retire.
Paul Bashaw of West Boylston scratched off a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game.
On Monday, July 17, Bashaw notified his employer of over 20 years that he would be retiring at the end of the following week. On Thursday, July 20, he purchased his winning ticket.
After finishing out his two weeks without telling anyone at work about his incredibly good fortune, Bashaw claimed his prize.
“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole-in-one – that happened five years ago – and hitting the lottery, and now I’ve hit all three,” said Bashaw, according to a news release.
Bashaw chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to use some of his winnings to travel.
The store that sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus.
