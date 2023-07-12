‘Troubling When Your Fire Station Is Under Water’: Vermont Looks Toward Recovery as Dam Stabilizes

The record-breaking storm surge that flooded communities across Vermont earlier this week receded on Tuesday, as crews began cleaning up debris, mud, and the destruction wrought by the slow-moving system.

In Montpelier, the capital city, streets were flooded Tuesday from the overflowing of the Winooski River.

However, officials told the Associated Press a critical dam upstream appeared stable.

“It looks like it won’t breach. That is good. That is one less thing we have to have on our front burner," Montpelier Town Manager Bill Fraser said.

Although the dam remains a concern, the city is turning its attention to the post-storm clean-up, with crews expected to be out and about on Wednesday helping businesses in the city's water-logged downtown begin the tedious process, the AP reported.

“It’s a real improvement from yesterday, but I can tell you, yesterday it was terrible,” Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough said in during an interview with NBC News Wednesday morning. "The streets were flooded. It was like rivers flowing through the main streets of Montpelier.

“Since then, the water has receded and now we’re faced with a massive cleanup effort,” he added.

“We’ll start by getting all the mud and debris out of the streets, and then we’ll be able to start with the rest of the work clearing up all the businesses and helping people get back on their feet.”

Water enveloped the capital's quaint downtown streets, storefronts, and parking meters on Tuesday, as some residents walked through the waist-high flooding and others canoed and kayaked.

Among those canoeing was Bryan Pfeiffer, who told the AP he was stunned by the scene.

Every building's basement was completely overrun by the storm surge. Most had their lower levels completely flooded, including the fire station.

“It’s really troubling when your fire station is under water,” Pfeiffer said.

The storm system, which barreled through parts of New York and Connecticut on Sunday, dumped between 7 and 9 inches of rain in hours.

As of Tuesday, more than 100 people had been rescued across Vermont from the historic flooding.

The state had not received any reports of injuries or deaths, but 43-year-old Pamela Nugent, of New York, was killed when she was swept away by the flood waters as she tried to evacuate her father's home in the Hudson Valley.

With waters receding in Vermont, officials have turned their focus to checking in on remote and isolated residents, reopening roads, and clearing out debris.

“We sustained catastrophic damage. We just really took the brunt of the storm,” Ludlow Municipal Manager Brendan McNamara told the AP.

Ludlow's water treatment plant took a hit during the storm, and the town's main supermarket remained closed on Tuesday, the news service reported. McNamara couldn't estimate how many houses had been damaged.

“Thankfully we got through it with no loss of life,” McNamara said. “Ludlow will be fine. People are coming together and taking care of each other."

According to the AP, the storm damage is already estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

President Biden has already declared an emergency and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance in Vermont.

Rain was in the forecast for the region again on Thursday and Friday, but Peter Banacos, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said those storms aren't expected to bring heavy downpours, the AP reported.

