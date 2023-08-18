Troubled USS Boxer Warship Reportedly Experiences ‘Engineering Casualty’ After Finally Leaving Port

Smoke appeared to billow from the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship amid a reported “engineering casualty” in a video posted online Thursday, the latest apparent issue to befall the troubled vessel — which had just left port after years of maintenance.

The footage, published Thursday to the San Diego Web Cam YouTube channel, was shot through hazy conditions but appears to show dark smoke pouring from the U.S. Navy’s amphibious assault ship.

Radio transmissions included in the footage — which is timestamped as occurring around 4:45 p.m. Thursday — report an “engineering casualty” involving the vessel.

In a statement, the Navy did not confirm the report of an "engineering casualty."

"The USS Boxer remains at sea executing its sea trials. USS Boxer is a steam powered ship. The boilers burn fuel which can temporarily produce black smoke, including when engineering systems are being tested during a sea trial period," Commander Arlo Abrahamson of the Naval Surface Force said. "There is no current impact to the mission and Boxer remains focused on executing its sea trials."

A follow-up comment by San Diego Web Cam on the YouTube video suggested that the apparent issue was later resolved.

“They are still out there and seem to have recovered from it,” the comment read.

The video’s description noted that the Boxer had just gotten “underway for [the] first time in over a year.”

The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway during a scheduled deployment to the western Pacific Ocean. Photo by Seaman Trevor Welsh/U.S. Navy

The Wasp-class Boxer was set to ship out last month for the first time since undergoing two years of dry dock maintenance, but that return was delayed by a fire that broke out during a switch from shore power to ship’s power.

The vessel’s last major excursion was a seven-month deployment to the Middle East from May to November 2019.

The ship was previously in the headlines after inadvertently contaminating its own drinking supply by dumping fuel off the coast of Japan in 2016. In the years since, several members of the Boxer’s crew have reported cancer, stomach issues and other health problems that they believe may have been caused by the contamination.

After years of denials, the Navy first admitted the contamination in June, in response to a Military.com investigation.

In July, U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro calling for a probe into the contamination and the response to it, The Messenger reported.