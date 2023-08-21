Tropical Storm Hilary Rain Causes Massive Mudslides Across Southern California - The Messenger
Tropical Storm Hilary Rain Causes Massive Mudslides Across Southern California

In San Bernardino County, firefighters fled for safety after a boulder-filled mudslide threatened to topple them on Sunday

Ben Kesslen
Rain from tropical storm Hilary caused vast mudslides across Southern California this weekend, trapping firefighters and forcing people to shelter in place.

In San Bernardino County, firefighters fled for safety after a boulder-filled mudslide threatened to topple them on Sunday, according to KTLA.

The crew from Fire Station 99 in Forest Falls, Calif. were being chased by fast-moving mud that was taking out trees in its path.

The mud eventually surrounded the station, trapping the firefighters inside, according to ABC News. No injuries were reported.

Many local areas were cut off from their wider communities after mud plastered over the roads, ABC News said. 

A resident checks the floodwaters surrounding his home during a downpour in Palmdale, Calif., as Tropical Storm Hilary moves into the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Hilary, which was the first tropical storm in Southern California in 84 years, caused widespread flooding in the desert, where some areas like Palm Springs got more than half a year's worth of rain in a single day. Palm Springs also saw significant mudslides, which overtook some local roads.

Sunday was the wettest day in San Diego on record, with 1.82 inches of weather, according to the National Weather Service. 

The storm system was downgraded to a post-tropical storm Monday morning, but National Hurricane Center in Miami warned that "continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” could occur throughout the day. 

Hilary has traveled north through Nevada, where officials warned of flooding Monday in the Mount Charleston area west of Las Vegas, and towards southeastern Oregon and even into Idaho. 

With The Associated Press.

California storm
A vehicle drives through a flooded freeway entrance in Palmdale, Calif. as a tropical storm moves into the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.AP Photo/Richard Vogel
