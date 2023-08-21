Tropical Storm Hilary Rain Causes Massive Mudslides Across Southern California
In San Bernardino County, firefighters fled for safety after a boulder-filled mudslide threatened to topple them on Sunday
Rain from tropical storm Hilary caused vast mudslides across Southern California this weekend, trapping firefighters and forcing people to shelter in place.
In San Bernardino County, firefighters fled for safety after a boulder-filled mudslide threatened to topple them on Sunday, according to KTLA.
The crew from Fire Station 99 in Forest Falls, Calif. were being chased by fast-moving mud that was taking out trees in its path.
The mud eventually surrounded the station, trapping the firefighters inside, according to ABC News. No injuries were reported.
Many local areas were cut off from their wider communities after mud plastered over the roads, ABC News said.
- Gov. Newsom Implores California Residents to Stay Home as Tropical Storm Hilary Rocks State
- Tropical Storm Hilary, Earthquake Knock Loose Massive Boulders in Highway Rockslide
- Cat 1 Hurricane Hilary Expected to Hit Southern California With Heavy Rain Sunday Afternoon After Slamming Baja With Flash Floods
- Hurricane Hilary Forms in Pacific: Storm Expected to Strengthen as it Barrels Toward Southern California
- DoorDash Suspends Operations in Southern California Amid Tropical Storm Hilary
- Southern California Coastline Under First Ever Tropical Storm Watch in Recorded History
Hilary, which was the first tropical storm in Southern California in 84 years, caused widespread flooding in the desert, where some areas like Palm Springs got more than half a year's worth of rain in a single day. Palm Springs also saw significant mudslides, which overtook some local roads.
Sunday was the wettest day in San Diego on record, with 1.82 inches of weather, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm system was downgraded to a post-tropical storm Monday morning, but National Hurricane Center in Miami warned that "continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” could occur throughout the day.
Hilary has traveled north through Nevada, where officials warned of flooding Monday in the Mount Charleston area west of Las Vegas, and towards southeastern Oregon and even into Idaho.
With The Associated Press.
- Man Caught On Camera Setting Fire to Two Tobacco ShopsNews
- Man Arrested After Neighbor Complaints Lead to Discovery of Girlfriend’s Decaying Body, Missing Daughters Found SafeNews
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews