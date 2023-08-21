Tropical Storm Hilary, Earthquake Knock Loose Massive Boulders in Highway Rockslide

Giant boulders "the size of a big rig" tumbled onto a highway in southern California, as extreme weather swept across the state.
The rockslide happened close to Ocotillo on Interstate 8, not far from the United States/Mexico border.
Weather chaser Ben McMillan captured the scene Sunday after the boulders blocked part of the highway.
According to a California Traffic Patrol report, officers described the rocks as "big rigs," meaning they were the size of a semi-trailer articulated truck. The clearing was expected to take several hours.
Southern California has seen two major natural phenomena over the past few days. Both Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall and a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Sunday afternoon, and the weekend events have resulted in severe flooding, broken roadways and toppled power lines.
Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years, with several rainfall records being broken.
The National Weather Service said over 7 inches of rain had fallen in some parts, while an inch an hour hit others Monday morning, which the service said could lead to life-threatening flooding.
As the clean-up in southern California gets underway, areas further north and into Nevada are bracing themselves for flash flooding Monday.
