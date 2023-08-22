Tropical Storm Harold Makes Landfall, Brings Heavy Rain in South Texas Tuesday
Up to 6 inches of rain could fall in a short period of time
Tropical Storm Warnings were posted for southern Texas as Harold moved into Texas from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing with it up to six inches of rain over the next 12 hours.
The National Hurricane Center said heavy rains and strong winds were spreading onshore in the warning area between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Port O’Connor, Texas.
Rainfall amounts could reach up to two inches an hour in some areas.
A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect from Port O’Connor to Sargent, Texas.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph at landfall. It was moving around 21 miles per hour by 10 a.m. local time Tuesday.
There were no immediate reports of flooding or damage.
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy state emergency response resources and activate the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) ahead of the storm.
