Tropical Storm Franklin Path: Storm Takes Aim at Battered Haiti, Dominican Republic - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Tropical Storm Franklin Path: Storm Takes Aim at Battered Haiti, Dominican Republic

Some residents of Haiti, displaced by past disasters, were still sheltering in 'squalid' camps without access to toilets

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Storm clouds gather in the Atlantic Ocean – stock photoGetty Images

Another tropical storm is heading for Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with high winds expected to hit late Tuesday.

The United States National Weather Service said Tropical Storm Franklin could bring severe conditions to the two countries through Thursday.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico could see heavy rainfall bringing flash flooding and mudslides into Thursday.

Earlier this year, Haiti faced devastating floods and mudslides which killed at least 40 people and displaced thousands more. Just days later, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the country, killing yet more people and further destroying already damaged infrastructure. Another quake hit shortly after that.

On August 16, the U.N. said many displaced people were still sheltering in "squalid" camps, many without access to toilets.

Haiti's geography and topography make the country particularly vulnerable to tropical storms, with the most populous areas sitting in valleys susceptible to landslides and flooding, according to the World Bank's Climate Knowledge Portal.

Risks from Tropical Storm Franklin

Read More

A tropical storm warning was in effect Tuesday afternoon for:

  • Dominican Republic's south and north coasts
  • Haiti's south coast

The NOAA's monitoring Tuesday afternoon showed wind gusts of around 50 mph, which it said would not change much as the storm moved across Hispaniola.

The service predicted a storm surge on the island by as much as 1 to 3 feet, as well as heavy rainfall.

As of 2 p.m. EDT, Franklin was sitting south of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, moving at around 7 m.p.h.

The United Nations' World Food Program said it was prepared to feed around 100,000 people should the storm cause significant problems in Haiti.

Further north, in the United States, Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in Texas Tuesday, while California continued to reel from the aftermath of Hilary.

Another two potential storms are working their way across the Atlantic.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.