As Harold Continues to Drench Texas Through Wednesday, Tropical Storm Franklin Hits Haiti and Dominican Republic
Up to 15 inches of rain were forecasted for Haiti and the Dominican Republic
As Tropical Depression Harold produces flooding rains, another storm is hitting the Caribbean.
Harold is pushing westward across far northern Mexico and could produce the potential for flash flooding from West Texas to the Southwest on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Excessive rainfall is possible from West Texas to southern New Mexico on Wednesday and southern Utah on Thursday. Scattered flash flooding was possible over parts of the central Rockies and the High Plains on Friday.
Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Warning was posted for the Dominican Republic and Haiti as Franklin hit the island of Hispaniola. The storm had 40 mile per hour sustained winds with higher gusts.
The storm was expected to swirl above the island for most of the day and then emerge over the southwestern Atlantic waters late Wednesday.
- Tropical Storm Franklin Path: Storm Takes Aim at Battered Haiti, Dominican Republic
- Storm Franklin, Set to Become a Hurricane, Guns for Bermuda and Brings Rip Currents to East Coast
- 3 Tropical Storms Are Raging Through Atlantic, With 2 More Likely on the Way
- Tropical Storm Harold Makes Landfall, Brings Heavy Rain in South Texas Tuesday
- Tropical Storm Bret Lashes Eastern Caribbean as New Storm Forms
The storm is expected to bring up to 12 inches of rain to the island with isolated pockets of 16 inches possible. Puerto Rico could see up to four inches of rain on Wednesday from the storm.
Puerto Rico authorities were searching for two scuba divers missing south of the U.S. territory in waters churned up by the storm.
The storm was expected to head north and not impact land in the United States in the next five days.
Officials were most concerned about Franklin’s impact in Haiti, which is vulnerable to catastrophic flooding given the country’s severe erosion.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry had urged Haitians on Tuesday to stock up on water, food and medication as authorities checked on some of the more than 200,000 people displaced by gang violence, with some living on the street or in makeshift shelters.
Some recalled how a powerful thunderstorm that unleashed heavy rains one day in June left more than 40 people dead across Haiti.
In the Dominican Republic, officials shuttered schools, government agencies and several airports with at least 24 of the country’s 31 provinces under red alert.
Flooding already had been reported on Tuesday in Santo Domingo and beyond, where residents prepared for heavy rainfall as authorities evacuated 31 families.
“We’re scared of the river,” said Doralisa Sánchez, a government employee who lives near the Ozama River that divides the capital and has had to flee her home three times during previous storms.
Franklin is the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. An eighth named storm, Gert, dissipated on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
