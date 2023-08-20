Tropical Storm Emily Now Forming In Atlantic as Hurricane Hilary Barrels Towards West Coast - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Tropical Storm Emily Now Forming In Atlantic as Hurricane Hilary Barrels Towards West Coast

The tropical storm is expected to travel up off the coast of New England

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Tropical Storm Emily and Tropical Depression #6 have developed in the Atlantic, according to weather reports. 

Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to report the two systems will not affect Texas.

But Holt said the tropical wave in the eastern Gulf is expected to barrel through South Texas Tuesday. 

The region’s community will likely welcome the rain as South Texas has been under drought and burn bans for several weeks. 

Hurricane Emily
Tropical Storm Emily moves toward the mid-Atlantic in its projected path.NOAA

The tropical wave is moving toward the Lone Star State as Hurricane Hilary barrels toward California. Hilary started as a Category 4 storm but has since been downgraded to a Category 1 overnight. Hillary is expected to cause mass closures across the state as dangerous winds and mass flooding cause chaos throughout Southern California. 

Read More

Emily, which is currently staying east of Bermuda, will miss Texas and is estimated to settle down off the coast of New England Friday morning. 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.