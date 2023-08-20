Tropical Storm Emily Now Forming In Atlantic as Hurricane Hilary Barrels Towards West Coast

Tropical Storm Emily and Tropical Depression #6 have developed in the Atlantic, according to weather reports.

Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to report the two systems will not affect Texas.

But Holt said the tropical wave in the eastern Gulf is expected to barrel through South Texas Tuesday.

The region’s community will likely welcome the rain as South Texas has been under drought and burn bans for several weeks.

Tropical Storm Emily moves toward the mid-Atlantic in its projected path. NOAA

The tropical wave is moving toward the Lone Star State as Hurricane Hilary barrels toward California. Hilary started as a Category 4 storm but has since been downgraded to a Category 1 overnight. Hillary is expected to cause mass closures across the state as dangerous winds and mass flooding cause chaos throughout Southern California.

Emily, which is currently staying east of Bermuda, will miss Texas and is estimated to settle down off the coast of New England Friday morning.