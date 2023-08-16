Tropical Storm Could Impact LA Next Week in Summer’s Latest Freak Weather Event
A rare tropical storm has formed off the coast of Central America that could brush southern California early next week
A strengthening system off the Pacific coast of Central America has been upgraded to a tropical storm and could impact southern California, Arizona, and Nevada by early next week, a rare weather event coming in the midst of a summer full of them.
Tropical Storm Hilary was located several hundred miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico on Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are continuing to show signs of organization in association with the broad area of low pressure.
Forecasters think it could bring possible impacts along the southern California coast and interior Southwest by the weekend.
The system is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward, roughly parallel to the coast of southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula over the coming days.
- Brace for Hurricane Hilary: Flooding in the Desert, Tropical Storm Watch in San Diego
- Southern California Coastline Under First Ever Tropical Storm Watch in Recorded History
- Tropical Storm Bret Lashes Eastern Caribbean as New Storm Forms
- National Hurricane Center Monitoring 3 Systems That Could Develop in Atlantic Basin Next Week
- Tropical Storm Calvin Whips Hawaii’s Big Island, Sparking State of Emergency
- Tropical Storm Bret Strengthens as It Roars Toward Caribbean
The likely track remains in doubt but Las Vegas, the Southern Sierra, and the mountains east of Los Angeles and San Diego could see 2 to 3 inches of rainfall in a very short time on Monday, according to Fox Weather. The last time Vegas saw more than an inch of rain in August was 2012.
A tropical storm making landfall in California is extremely rare, but it does happen. The last time was in 1939, when a tropical storm came ashore near Long Beach, causing widespread destructive flooding, according to meteorologist Bryan Norcross, who noted that the area is far more built up and populated than it was then.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic tropics are starting to heat up as predicted. NOAA shows at least three disturbances coming alive, including one that has the potential to rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.
