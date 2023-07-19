Tropical Storm Calvin Whips Hawaii’s Big Island, Sparking State of Emergency

Tropical Storm Calvin sparked a state of emergency on Hawaii's Big Island late Tuesday as it delivered dangerous surf and winds up to 50 mph.

All government offices on the island are expected to be closed Wednesday and a tropical storm warning remains in effect. Heavy winds and rains should persist through the afternoon.

National Weather Service

The storm is expected to cause moderate flooding, with 4 to 8 inches of rainfall possible.

"In partnership and coordination with the County of Hawai'i, state offices in the County of Hawai'i will be closed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, due to expected severe weather conditions," reads a statement from the governor's office, issued Tuesday night.

National Hurricane Center

"This will allow for employees to take precautions and safety actions as they prepare for and respond to the effects of Tropical Storm Calvin, which is expected to impact the state beginning this evening."

All non-essential employees affected by the closing are directed to stay home.

Those still expected to show up for work today are emergency coordinators, disaster response workers, and employees involved in crucial operations and services, including hospital and correctional workers.

Green also signed an Emergency Proclamation to make resources available to address potential storm impacts.