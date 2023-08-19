Tropical Depression Forms in Atlantic Ocean, Aiming Toward Southeast US

The National Hurricane Center said a new tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic basin as Hurricane Hilary is expected to make landfall on the opposite American coast this weekend.

Tropical Depression Six is a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving 16 mph in a west-northwest direction.

The hurricane center hasn’t given an exact projection on where this tropical depression will move, nor if it will develop into a tropical storm or hurricane over the next week. Its current location and 7-day path shows it potentially hitting anywhere from Cuba to North Carolina.

TD Six is one of five hot spots the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the Atlantic basin.

One area just north of Cuba is expected to pass through the Florida Straits this evening and roll into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, when a broad area of low pressure is expected to form. It should develop slowly as it moves westward across the Gulf of Mexico, with the possibility of a tropical depression forming next week. It has a 50 percent chance of forming into a tropical cyclone over the next seven days.

A system of low pressure near the Windward Islands has thunderstorm activity and has become better organized with each update. It’s projected to become a tropical depression by early next week as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and through the Caribbean Sea. The Windward Islands can likely expect heavy rainfall. The NHC gives this system a 60 percent chance of forming into a tropical cyclone over the next week.

Another area of disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is producing heavy rain associated with low pressure. Though just a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, it has a 70 percent chance to form into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours.

Lastly, a tropical wave formed off the west coast of Africa on Saturday. It has a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is forecast to develop slowly as it moves westward through the Atlantic.

Hurricane season begins June 1 every year and ends on November 30, and peak season, which is approaching, is expected to see more named storms than originally anticipated, according to the NHC. This is due at least in part to rising sea temperatures, despite a slow-moving El Niño system typically mitigating a wild hurricane season.

There have been five named storms in the Atlantic basin so far this year, with only one of them — Hurricane Don — able to reach hurricane status with a minimum of 74 mph sustained winds.

The next named storms would be Emily, Franklin, Gert and Howard.