Tropical Depression Barreling Toward Florida Is Only Getting Stronger, Hurricane Expected in Days, NHC Says

The depression is predicted to hit Florida on Wednesday morning

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
A tropical depression is headed toward the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to develop into a hurricane in the coming days. 

Tropical Depression Ten has formed in the western Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center, and is believed to become a hurricane Tuesday, touching down in Florida as early as Wednesday. 

The weather system formed near the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, leading to storm warnings issued for the region. The depression is expected to transform into a tropical storm later Sunday as it enters the Yucatan Channel. 

The storm is then expected to begin moving north into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. The official track predicts the storm will become a full-fledged hurricane by Tuesday afternoon in the eastern regions of the Gulf and will reach the Western peninsula of Florida on Wednesday. 

The forecast anticipates the storm will reach from Tampa Bay to Panama City. The  NHC said “that there is significant uncertainty in 3-4 day intensity predictions and [the public] are urged to monitor changes to future forecasts.”

Tropical depression Ten's predicted path.
The depression is expected to transform into a tropical storm later Sunday as it enters the Yucatan Channel.National Hurricane Center
