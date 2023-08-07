Troopers Who Refused Vaccination Win Legal Fight to Return to State Police - The Messenger
Troopers Who Refused Vaccination Win Legal Fight to Return to State Police

The troopers were suspended after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued a 2021 order requiring all government employees to be vaccinated

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Seven Massachusetts police officers who were suspended without pay after failing to receive Covid-19 vaccinations must be permitted to return to the force, an independent arbitrator announced.

The troopers can choose to resume their work in order to receive retroactive pay for the time they missed, Boston's WBZ News reported.

The arbitrator said that Massachusetts State Police had violated an agreement with the troopers' union that required the department to review accommodation requests for vaccines. The force failed to assess whether the troopers had denied the vaccine on religious grounds and instead denied them outright, the union argued.

State police walk down a road as protesters rally, to demand an end to the state wide 'stay at home advisory' and the new law enforcing everyone to wear a mask in public, outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts on May 4, 2020.
State police walk down a road as protesters rally, to demand an end to the state wide 'stay at home advisory' and the new law enforcing everyone to wear a mask in public, outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts on May 4, 2020.Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

The troopers were suspended after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued a 2021 order requiring all government employees to be vaccinated. The State Police Association of Massachusetts, the union representing the troopers, filed a grievance against the rule after the officers' suspensions.

The union now plans to advocate for 13 more troopers who were fired or dishonorably discharged after they were deemed ineligible for Covid vaccine exemptions.

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey lifted the requirement in May, per WBZ. The Covid public health emergency ended up on May 11.

