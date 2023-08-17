Triplets Ring in 25th Birthday by Visiting 50th US State

Three twenty-somethings accomplished their shared ambition: visiting every state in America, concluding with a trip to North Dakota this week.

Today, the Bendalin triplets — Madeleine, Cameron, and Jacob — are celebrating their 25th birthday. These Colorado natives told local station KYFR that they intentionally saved North Dakota for last.

Madeleine Bendalin shared, "pleasantly surprised by the people" she met in North Dakota, "and just the views. We've seen the national park. We just had such a lovely time and definitely want to come back."

Adding to her sentiment, Cameron Bendalin said, "It's definitely been an amazing experience and, you know, all the locals love talking with us and meeting new people. It's been great."

Travel has always been a part of the triplets' lives. Their family frequently went on road trips. On some of their journeys, they were accompanied by friends from New York and Los Angeles, as was the case with this last trip. Other times, they toured states with their parents, or simply ventured as a trio.

Reflecting on their shared experiences, Cameron Bendalin noted, "We're triplets, so it's definitely been an adventure all throughout our lives. But sharing this experience has been one of a kind. And the reality is that we’re sharing our lives together and this is just another way to do that."

Looking ahead, the siblings are already planning their next travel goal. Jacob mentioned he hopes "it'll be to all 63 national parks."