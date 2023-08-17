Triplets Ring in 25th Birthday by Visiting 50th US State - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Triplets Ring in 25th Birthday by Visiting 50th US State

The Bendalin triplets may next decide to visit America's 63 national parks

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Bendalin tripletsKFYR Bismarck

Three twenty-somethings accomplished their shared ambition: visiting every state in America, concluding with a trip to North Dakota this week.

Today, the Bendalin triplets — Madeleine, Cameron, and Jacob — are celebrating their 25th birthday. These Colorado natives told local station KYFR that they intentionally saved North Dakota for last.

Madeleine Bendalin shared, "pleasantly surprised by the people" she met in North Dakota, "and just the views. We've seen the national park. We just had such a lovely time and definitely want to come back."

Adding to her sentiment, Cameron Bendalin said, "It's definitely been an amazing experience and, you know, all the locals love talking with us and meeting new people. It's been great."

Travel has always been a part of the triplets' lives. Their family frequently went on road trips. On some of their journeys, they were accompanied by friends from New York and Los Angeles, as was the case with this last trip. Other times, they toured states with their parents, or simply ventured as a trio.

Reflecting on their shared experiences, Cameron Bendalin noted, "We're triplets, so it's definitely been an adventure all throughout our lives. But sharing this experience has been one of a kind. And the reality is that we’re sharing our lives together and this is just another way to do that."

Looking ahead, the siblings are already planning their next travel goal. Jacob mentioned he hopes "it'll be to all 63 national parks."

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.