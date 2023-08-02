Trio of Well-Dressed Robbers Knock Off Paris Jewelry Store in Broad Daylight, Walk Out With Millions in Goods

A crew of nattily dressed armed thieves in a brazen daylight heist hit upscale Swiss watchmaker Piaget's flagship Paris store on Tuesday, getting away with up to $16 million in jewelry, according to reports.

Two men in gray suits and a woman in a green dress, armed with a handgun and silencer, walked into the chic store around lunchtime in the Rue de la Pais, a street home to several high-end jewelers in the city's second arrondissement near the Louvre, and told staffers to get on the floor, the Times of London reported.

One employee was ordered to open the display cases, which the bandits emptied before fleeing on foot.

The Piaget store in Paris is marked off with police tape on Tuesday after a trio of robbers entered the store and made off with up to $16 million in goods. STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

The trio's take was estimated to be between $11 million and $16.5 million.

The midday theft stunned the ritzy neighborhood, even though it wasn't the first time its high-end shopping district has seen a hold-up.

"We understood what happened when two police cars arrived" with sirens, an employee of a nearby luxury store told Le Parisien. "I first thought it was a film shoot."

The investigation into the theft is being spearheaded by France's elite BRB police unit, which specialized in organized gangs and hostage-taking in Paris.

The chic neighborhood has been hit by armed robbers in the past couple of years, including the Chanel, Bulgari and Chaumet stores.