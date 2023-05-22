U.S. Border Patrol Kills Tribal Member After Reporting Migrants in Yard
The FBI has launched an investigation.
A member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, Raymond Mattia, was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the southern Arizona border. The shooting took place in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, which is located just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.
Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. confirmed that Mattia had called Border Patrol on Thursday evening to report migrants trespassing on his property per KVOA. According to Mattia's family, he went outside when he saw the agents had arrived and was shot by them.
"As the investigation proceeds, the Nation expects full consideration of all related facts of the incident and an appropriate and expeditious response from relevant public safety agencies," Norris Jr. said in the statement. "Because the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from making further comment at this time."
The Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident, and the FBI has launched an investigation.
