Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s Trial

As a shooter opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, Stephen Weiss, a member of the Tree of Life congregation, recounted to a jury Thursday how he channeled active shooter defense training he had received just months earlier.

Weiss testified on the third day of the federal death penalty trial of Robert Bowers, who is accused of killing 11 Jewish worshipers at the synagogue.

Bowers stands charged of 63 federal offenses.

Weiss, a retired Pittsburgh public school teacher who led Tree of Life’s junior congregation, recreated for the jury the horrifying moments from the start of the shooting.

Weiss testified that he was in an upstairs chapel when he heard shots that he initially mistook for someone breaking a drinking glass.

But in seconds, “I could see shell casings bouncing off the floor in front of me,” he said, recalling that “it sounded like a semi-automatic weapon.”

As another congregant yelled to take cover, Weiss remembered from his training that he needed to remain unseen, so he bolted through a side aisle and into a hidden stairway.

“I was concerned that the people that were downstairs starting their service would not know what was happening upstairs,” Weiss testified. “I was going to make sure that they knew to leave their worship space."

He described the synagogue, which was the place of worship for three different Jewish congregations — Dor Hadash and New Light, in addition to Tree of Life — as a “maze.”

He ran into several others on the stairs including Rabbi Jonathan Perlman of the New Light congregation that was holding a service on the lower level. Congregants were hiding in a storage closet, he recounted.

“I told them to stay out of sight. There’s shooting upstairs,” Weiss said he warned them.

But it would be too late for one of the congregants, Melvin Wax, who peeked out of the room to see if the coast was clear, and was shot by Bowers, Weiss testified.

Bowers’ brutal actions were motivated by hate, prosecutors have argued, evidenced by his history of antisemitic posts online.

One of his attorneys acknowledged during opening statements Tuesday that Bowers carried out the attack, but attempted to cast doubt on whether the federal hate crime charges were applicable.

Bowers' defense team’s legal maneuverings have appeared to focus not so much on battling his conviction, but on preventing his execution.

In the years since the attack, Weiss testified that it’s been hard to make the religious quorum — congregant numbers — required for the prayer service.

“We don’t have the same attendance from those members who were reliably there,” Weiss said. “They were killed.”

The trial is expected to go through July.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.