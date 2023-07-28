Tree of Life Shooter Was Sad and Withdrawn as a Child, Aunt Testifies as Jury Weighs Death Penalty

An aunt of the Pittsburgh synagogue killer took the witness stand Friday and said he was so sad and withdrawn while growing up that she was sure he'd kill himself one day.
Patricia Fine said Robert Bowers, 50, "never wanted to be, or would put himself in a spotlight position where he would be the center of attention," according to tweets from a news anchor for local TV station WTAE.
At one point during Fine's testimony in Pittsburgh federal court the defense showed her a newspaper photo of her nephew, as a child, meeting a Pittsburgh Steelers football player in school.
Fine said he was confused and mad that his teacher had called him to the front of the classroom.
"Very early on, I was convinced that Robert would commit suicide," she said.
Fine's testimony came near the end of the penalty phase of Bowers' trial, at which he was previously convicted of killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue on the morning of Oct. 27, 2018.
Judge Robert Colville said he expected closing arguments would begin Tuesday, WTAE reported.
Prosecutors want jurors to impose the death penalty for the largest slaughter of Jews in U.S. history.
The defense maintains that Bowers acted out of a delusional belief that Jews were helping to commit genocide against white people and that his life should be spared due to his history of mental illness and a traumatic upbringing marked by family dysfunction, neglect and abuse.
His father, Randall Bowers, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and committed suicide in 1979 to avoid a rape trial.
In earlier testimony Friday, Fine's husband, Clyde Munger, described Bowers as quiet, polite and kind.
Munger, 86, said he would meet Bowers at a local Golden Corral restaurant where Bowers loved the chocolate fountain.
Munger also said he'd visited Bowers in prison since the Tree of Life massacre, during which Bowers also wounded several worshippers and responding police officers.
"He is my nephew and I love him," Munger testified.
"I pray for him always."
