Tree of Life Mass Shooting: Verdict Reached in Death Penalty Case

TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
The jury in the Tree of Life mass shooting case has reached a sentencing verdict on whether the gunman who murdered 11 Jewish worshipers will get the death penalty.
Jurors are set to deliver their verdict shortly after 10 hours of deliberations.
Robert Bowers, who gunned down 11 people at the Tree of Life Jewish center in Pittsburgh in 2018, was convicted of 63 counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and the obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death for the attack on the Jewish center that prosecutors describe as blatantly anti-Semitic.
At least 22 of those charges were capital offenses.
Read More
- Tree of Life Mass Shooting Death Penalty Case Goes to Jury
- Tree of Life Gunman Eligible for Death Penalty, Jury Decides
- Tree of Life Gunman Faces Death Penalty After Being Convicted of Anti-Semitic Killings
- Jury Reaches Verdict in Tree of Life Shooting
- Tree of Life Gunman Sentenced to Death for Mass Murder of 11 Jewish Worshippers
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News