Tree of Life Mass Shooting: Verdict Reached in Death Penalty Case

The jury in the Tree of Life mass shooting case has reached a sentencing verdict on whether the gunman who murdered 11 Jewish worshipers will get the death penalty.

Jurors are set to deliver their verdict shortly after 10 hours of deliberations.

Robert Bowers, who gunned down 11 people at the Tree of Life Jewish center in Pittsburgh in 2018, was convicted of 63 counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and the obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death for the attack on the Jewish center that prosecutors describe as blatantly anti-Semitic.



At least 22 of those charges were capital offenses.