Tree of Life Mass Shooting Death Penalty Case Goes to Jury

It's now up to jurors to decide whether Tree of Life gunman Robert Bowers should be executed or should receive life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 mass murder of 11 Jewish worshipers.



The jury began their deliberations Tuesday morning shortly after the defense filed a last-minute attempt to declare a mistrial, which the judge quickly denied.

Attorneys wrapped up closing statements in this final trial phase of the trial on Monday, which began after Bowers was convicted in June by the same jury.

"That man with his AR-15 , a stranger, entered a holy place, a sanctuary and defiled it. You have found him eligible for the death penalty on all counts. You must now decide whether the defendant's crime warrant the most severe penalty under our law...a sentence of death," federal prosecutor Eric Olshan said during closing statements, reported WTAE.

"Put it on the scale," he repeated over and over about every piece of evidence that showed Bowers wanted to inflict as much death as he could on October 27 2018 - an act he said warrants death.

"Weigh it for this defendant, who is proud he carried out the worst mass shooting against Jews in U.S. history," he said, the outlet reported.

"These 11 walked in for services that morning and never walked out again," Olshan said while displaying photos of each victim and going over the "immeasurable impact" of their loss in detail.

Olshan also said that Bowers did not have any of the mental illnesses that he tried to bring forth to mitigate an execution.

TOPSHOT – A woman stands at a memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27. – Mourners held an emotional vigil Sunday for victims of a fatal shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, an assault that saw a gunman […] Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Defense attorney Judy Clarke told jurors not to jump to a death sentence and reminded them of the "chaos" and "instability" of Bowers' childhood and that he suffered from mental illness during her closing statement, according to WTAE.

Clarke also told them to bear in mind their own individual sense of justice and humanity in the hopes that even one holds out.

"You have someone else's life in your hands," she said. “This is about who you are. This is about your values."

During the proceedings, Bowers’ defense team tried to convince jurors to spare his life by portraying him as a product of multi-generational trauma that stretches back to the 1930s and funneled down to him. Attorneys characterized his childhood as traumatic and unstable—calling a distant cousin who had never met him, teachers and therapists to drive home the narrative.

From the prosecution, jurors heard heart-wrenching testimony from family and friends of the victims. Many described the vibrant lives and the “void” left behind after Bowers’ hate fueled attack.

In June, jurors deliberated for about five hours before returning a guilty verdict on criminal charges for Bowers. They deliberated about two hours before deeming him eligible for the death penalty.

Bowers was convicted of 63 counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and the obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death for the attack on the Jewish center that prosecutors describe as blatantly anti-Semitic. Twenty-two of those charges were capital offenses.

The sentencing phase included two parts: a decision on his eligibility for the death penalty and a decision on whether he should be put to death.

Jurors had found that Bowers was eligible for the death penalty because he had the mental capacity to form an intent to carry out the mass shooting.



