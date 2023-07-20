Tree of Life Gunman’s Defense Team Focuses on Childhood ‘Emotional Abuse’ in Bid to Save His Life - The Messenger
Tree of Life Gunman’s Defense Team Focuses on Childhood ‘Emotional Abuse’ in Bid to Save His Life

A psychologist hired by the defense team said Robert Bowers was 'minimally functional' as an adult

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
Robert Bowers faces the death penalty for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

A clinical psychologist hired by attorneys for Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue gunman Robert Bowers described his childhood as traumatic and unstable in testimony on Thursday.

Katherine Porterfield continued her testimony Thursday, saying Bowers had adverse childhood experiences of "emotional abuse, physical neglect, emotional neglect, mental illness” in a household with domestic violence, divorce, parental death, and substance abuse, reported WTAE. 

Bowers was convicted last month of murdering 11 congregants in the 2018 mass shooting. Now his lawyers are trying to save him from the death penalty by presenting the jury with mitigating factors.

Porterfield said she spent more than 200 hours interviewing several people in Bower’s life and examining medical, education, and employment records. 

Bowers was raised by an absentee mother who minimized and ignored his aggressive and often dangerous behaviors, she testified, according to the news outlet.

In her testimony, Porterfield told jurors Bowers had multiple red flags in school records that showed he was withdrawn, angry and frequently engaged in self harm. 

He became preoccupied with suicide in his teen years and attempted to take his life multiple times, which carried over to adulthood, Porterfield said.

As an adult, Bowers was "minimally functional” and could not hold down a job due to an opioid addiction and "tremendous depression, anxiety and social anxieties,” she said. 

A co-worker of Bower’s said he kept a gun by his apartment door to protect against “UN blue hats"—a reference to a conspiracy theory about the United Nations sending peace keepers to occupy the U.S.

“Robert Bowers had multiple, severe and chronic traumatic life events and circumstances that put him at risk for the development of serious mental illness,” she said, according to TribLive.  “Time and again, Robert did not get the care and intervention he needed, and his mental health deteriorated over the course of his life.”

Deanna Bowers, Robert Bowers’ aunt, also took the stand for defense attorneys telling jurors the family had a history of violence that even prompted Bower’s grandmother to move to California to get away from her abusive husband. 

The testimony comes in an effort to convince jurors that Bowers should get life in prison instead of the death sentence. 

But prosecutors pressed back during cross examination asking Porterfield whether the vast majority of people who experience some childhood trauma are predisposed to hurt other peoples. She said they aren't.

They also challenged Porterfield's assessment of how Bowers' mental problems and asked whether his mother had exaggerated his problems in a bid to help her son, WTAE reported.

Although Porterfield maintained that the mother was an important source, she described the woman as "impaired emotionally, cognitively, and socially” in her notes.

The trial will enter its 30th day on Friday.

 Bowers was convicted last month of all 63 federal charges against him, including 22 capital offenses. The same jury found that Bowers had the mental capacity to form an intent to carry out the heinous mass shooting at the Tree of Life Jewish center in the second phase of the trial last week. 

