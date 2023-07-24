Tree of Life Gunman Who Killed 11 Jewish Worshippers Suffered Multi-Generational Trauma From 1930s, His Lawyers Claim

Defense attorneys for Tree of Life gunman Robert Bowers attempted to paint him as suffering from multi-generational trauma during witness testimony on Monday.

Witnesses described a cycle of violence that stretched back to the 1930s and funneled down to Bowers. It's all in an attempt to convince a jury to spare him the death penalty and sentence him to life in prison instead.

A memorial for victims of the mass shooting that killed 11 people and wounded six at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 29, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Naomi Grimm, a home health care worker from Ohio who is Bowers’ mother’s cousin, testified that her family has dealt with multi-generational levels of neglect, sexual and emotional abuse alcoholism, and mental illnesses, reported WTAE.

Although Grimm also testified that she has never met Bowers and only started a relationship with him after his mother asked her to write to him in prison following his murder of 11 Jewish worshippers at the Tree of Life center in Pittsburgh in 2018.

Grimm testified that her grandmother sent her nine kids to the McCullough Home for Children in 1931 due to the Great Depression. The facility was "a very harsh place,” Grimm said. “A lot of cruelty went on there, a lot of severe abuse.”

The McCullough Home in Steubenville, Ohio—about 40 miles west of Pittsburgh—is usually referred to as an orphanage. It was demolished in 1958. Grimm referenced a book on the facility titled “Lost Children of the Ohio Valley,” which chronicled stories of hardship from children who lived there. She said the “home’s staff ruined my mom’s life and also my sister and I’s,” Trib-Live reported.

That abuse was passed on to Bowers' grandmother who then parented her children in the same harsh manner, she said.

Grimm told jurors that multiple people in the family were "mentally disabled," alcoholics or sexually abusive.

She told jurors that she and her family members are a "reflection" of the abuse their parents suffered in the children's home, the news outlet reported.

"We all have a certain amount of mental issues because of how we were raised," she testified.

Bowers’ attorneys focused on Bowers’ childhood and upbringing as a mitigating factor for the death penalty as the sentencing phase entered another week.

Jurors are currently in the last phase of Bowers’ trial leaving them one last decision on whether or not he should be executed.

Bowers was convicted last month of all 63 federal charges against him, including 22 capital offenses. The same jury found that Bowers had the mental capacity to form an intent to carry out the heinous mass shooting at the Tree of Life Jewish Center.

A former grade school classmate and teacher also testified for the defense. Neither remembered particularly violent or concerning details from Bowers' youth, but the classmate said he would eat chalk dust off of the tray to get a reaction from other students.

Attorneys also brought another witness, a child psychiatrist who ran the psychiatric hospital Bowers was admitted to in the 1980s, to corroborate a previously presented history of depression, self-harm and anger.