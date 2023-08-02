Tree of Life Gunman Sentenced to Death for Mass Murder of 11 Jewish Worshippers - The Messenger
Tree of Life Gunman Sentenced to Death for Mass Murder of 11 Jewish Worshippers

Robert Bowers’ defense team tried to save his life by portraying him as a product of multi-generational trauma and mental illness

Safia Samee Ali
A federal jury has sentenced Robert Bowers to death for the 2018 mass murder of 11 Jewish worshippers inside a Pittsburgh Jewish center — the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

After deliberating for 10 hours over the course of two days, a jury found that Bowers, 50, actions were so uniquely heinous that he should be executed. 

Bowers' defense team tried to save his life by portraying him as a product of multi-generational trauma and mental illness that began with Bowers' grandmother in the 1930s and funneled down to him.

Attorneys characterized his childhood as traumatic and unstable calling witness after witness to hammer down the narrative.

"Robert Bowers had multiple, severe and chronic traumatic life events and circumstances that put him at risk for the development of serious mental illness," a mental health expert testified.

The brother-in-law of a doctor killed in the massacre recalled his relative's bright spirit and devotion to his work
Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Bowers was convicted in June by the same jury of all 63 counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and the obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death for the attack on the Jewish center. 

He gunned down Richard Gottfried, Joyce Fienberg, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.

Robert Bowers, Tree of Life Synagogue shooter
Robert Bowers faces the death penalty for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

He killed members of three congregations who had gathered at the Tree of Life Jewish center on Oct. 27, 2018. He also wounded two other worshippers and five police officers who responded. 

Federal prosecutors presented a case to jurors during part one of the eligibility phase that showed Bowers had every intent to kill and carried out that intention. 

Over this last sentencing phase, they began presenting victim impact testimony to bolster their case for death.

"These were not victims who could run away or fight back. They were easy prey," prosecutor Vasquez Schmitt told jurors. 

Family and friends of the victims described the vibrant lives and the “void” left behind after Bowers’ hate fueled attack in heart-wrenching testimony.

This is the first federal death sentence of President Joe Biden’s administration. He was the first U.S. president to have opposed capital punishment prior to taking office. 

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 29: A memorial for victims of the mass shooting that killed 11 people and wounded 6 at the Tree Of Life Synagogue on October 29, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eleven people were killed and six more wounded in the mass shooting that police say was fueled by antisemitism. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
A memorial for victims of the mass shooting that killed 11 people and wounded six at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Despite being sentenced to death, Bowers likely has many years of appeals ahead of him before he will face execution. Additionally, the Attorney General Merrick B. Garland put a moratorium on federal executions in 2021 after the Trump administration carried out the death sentence on 13 inmates.

Bowers' death sentence finally brings to close a years-long painful legal process that continuously resurfaced horrific details for the Pittsburgh Jewish community.

For many, Bowers is past the point of forgiveness. 

“As far as I know, that perpetrator hasn’t sought forgiveness in any way,” said  Danny Schiff, foundation scholar at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. “Given that he has not sought forgiveness, there is really no process that would be possible.”

The trial took place over the course of more than 30 days, beginning at the end of May.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

