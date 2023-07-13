Tree of Life Gunman Eligible for Death Penalty, Jury Decides

A federal jury has deemed that a gunman who was convicted of the 2018 murders of 11 Jewish worshippers inside a Pittsburgh synagogue is eligible for the death penalty, moving the case to its final phase where jurors decide whether he will be executed.

After deliberating for two hours, a jury found that Robert Bowers, 50, had the mental capacity to form an intent to carry out the heinous mass shooting at the Tree of Life Jewish center that claimed the lives of Richard Gottfried, Joyce Fienberg, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.

Bowers was convicted last month of all 63 federal charges against him, including 22 capital offenses by the same jury.

The sentencing phase, which is ongoing, includes two parts: a decision on his eligibility for the death penalty -- now completed -- and then a decision on whether he should be put to death.

A woman stands at a memorial outside Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018, after a shooting there left 11 people dead. A federal jury in June 2023 found the shooter, Robert Bowers, guilty of 63 charges. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors presented a case to jurors during part one of the eligibility phase that showed Bowers had every intent to kill and carried out that intention.

Defense attorneys tried to deflect by calling into question Bowers’ mental capacity through experts who testified to him having schizophrenia and epilepsy, The Post-Gazette reported.

“The real issue of the case,” he said, “has to do with the brain and what we can say about Mr. Bowers’ brain,” defense attorney Michael N. Burt said, according to the news outlet.

The next phase will include additional evidence including victim impact statements and could be even more emotional than the proceedings that led up to Bowers being found guilty.

There could also be more evidence to his lack of remorse and the hate-filled motivation for the killing, says Nathan S. Williams, a former federal prosecutor who tried South Carolina church-shooter Dylann Roof’s death penalty conviction.

Despite a jury finding that Bowers was motivated by hatred in the killings, death sentences are notoriously difficult for prosecutors to obtain—even in heinous cases like mass shootings, Williams says.

Juries were unable to return death sentences in other mass shooter trials including for Parkland high school gunman Nikolas Cruz. Colorado movie theater shooter James Holmes pleaded guilty before trial. Both received life in prison without parole.

"Death penalty cases are said to be the worst of the worst, and the Bowers case may well be the worst of the worst," Williams says. "I think it's a very strong death penalty case absent any indication of what the mitigation is, so there's just a lot to be seen."