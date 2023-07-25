Tree of Life Gunman Asks Court to Dig Up His Father’s Remains to Prove Paternity - The Messenger
Tree of Life Gunman Asks Court to Dig Up His Father’s Remains to Prove Paternity

Robert Bowers' lawyers are trying to establish a family history of mental illness, namely schizophrenia

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
Robert Bowers faces the death penalty for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

Defense attorneys for Robert Bowers, who is facing execution after being convicted of murdering 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, have asked for permission to dig up the remains of Bowers' father to confirm paternity.

Federal prosecutors suggested there may be some doubt about Bowers' true parentage during the death penalty phase of the trial.

Defense lawyers are trying to establish a family history of mental illness, namely schizophrenia, as a mitigating factor in the trial, reported WTAE

Bowers’ attorneys have spotlighted his upbringing but also a genetic predisposition to illness as a mitigating factor for the death penalty. 

Jurors are currently hearing testimony to make a decision on execution. 

“The evidence also establishes that Randall Bowers was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Evidence establishing mental illness on Robert Bowers’ paternal side, particularly from a first degree relative such as his father, strengthens the basis for concluding that Mr. Bowers too suffers from a serious mental illness,” the motion stated. 

“There can be no doubt that the question of paternity raised by the government’s cross examination in this case is capable of definitive resolution through DNA testing,” the defense motion stated. 

A judge still needs to rule on the motion.

Bowers was convicted last month of all 63 federal charges against him, including 22 capital offenses. The same jury found that Bowers had the mental capacity to form an intent to carry out the heinous mass shooting at the Tree of Life Jewish Center. 

