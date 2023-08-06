Treasure Hunters Say the US Government Has Been Scooping up Civil War Loot From Pennsylvania Grounds

A trio of Civil War-era treasure hunters are going into a legal battle with the FBI, claiming that the federal law-enforcement agency took $500 million worth of precious gold from a mountainside in Western Pennsylvania.

The treasure hunters believe there was a trove of goods buried in the Dents Run, Pennsylvania forest from the 1860s that the government has stolen. The case is now in federal court.

One of the treasure hunters, Dennis Parada, has been on a quest for gold for 40 years. The 70-year-old told The Wall Street Journal that the bureau’s role in the matter is “definitely a major coverup.”

The highly sought-after gold at Dents Run is believed to have wound up there from the South, Jefferson Davis, former president of the Confederacy, left Richmond, Virginia in April of 1865 with a hefty amount of gold. It was reportedly seized by Union troops in Georgia but was eventually stolen at gunpoint.

Dennis and his son Kem started a family business called Finders Keepers in Clearfield, Pennsylvania with the mission to find unclaimed gold and help others find treasure — they’ve helped dozens of people find rare coins in their backyards.

The father-son duo started working with Warren Getler, co-author of “Rebel Gold” and a former Wall Street Journal reporter in 2017. Getler told the pair he thought “Confederate sympathizers” joined forces with a secretive society known called the Knights of the Golden Circle and they were to blame for stealing and hiding the gold.

Upon further investigation, and a psychic telling Dennis the gold was in a cave in Dents Run, Getler and the Paradas went to the FBI with their findings. The government agency went on to hire its own investigator who used a machine called a microgravity meter to check out the site. The investigator found a mass with a high density suggesting the cave in fact may yield gold.

But when the FBI brought over 50 agents to the site who dug 12 feet in March of 2018, they came out empty-handed.

The Paradas and Getlin didn’t buy the FBI’s claims that nothing was found. Kem said they were asked by the bureau to “stay warm” and wait in their car while the search took place. When the search was complete, Dennis was reportedly furious and asked an agent if he took the gold during the search.

The claims of theft continued to circulate as local residents told the Paradas they saw lights and FBI agents working late at night. Others said they saw armored vehicles around town.

“I’ve come to the unavoidable conclusion that the FBI did take the treasure under cover of darkness,” Getler told the Wall Street Journal.

Kem and Dennis sued the FBI in 2022 over the agency’s failure to reply to Freedom of Information Act inquiries and claimed the agency altered photos to hide the digging at night.

The FBI denies stealing the gold.

Stories of Civil War-era treasure have been floating around for hundreds of years. There have been minimal instances of people lucking out, with one notable instance of a Kentucky local finding over 700 gold coins from the mid-1800s earlier this year.