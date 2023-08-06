Treasure Hunters Say the US Government Has Been Scooping up Civil War Loot From Pennsylvania Grounds - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Treasure Hunters Say the US Government Has Been Scooping up Civil War Loot From Pennsylvania Grounds

Gold-seekers claim the FBI is responsible for stealing 1860s gold worth millions

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A trio of Civil War-era treasure hunters are going into a legal battle with the FBI, claiming that the federal law-enforcement agency took $500 million worth of precious gold from a mountainside in Western Pennsylvania.

The treasure hunters believe there was a trove of goods buried in the Dents Run, Pennsylvania forest from the 1860s that the government has stolen. The case is now in federal court. 

One of the treasure hunters, Dennis Parada, has been on a quest for gold for 40 years. The 70-year-old told The Wall Street Journal that the bureau’s role in the matter is “definitely a major coverup.” 

The highly sought-after gold at Dents Run is believed to have wound up there from the South, Jefferson Davis, former president of the Confederacy, left Richmond, Virginia in April of 1865 with a hefty amount of gold. It was reportedly seized by Union troops in Georgia but was eventually stolen at gunpoint. 

Read More

Dennis and his son Kem started a family business called Finders Keepers in Clearfield, Pennsylvania with the mission to find unclaimed gold and help others find treasure — they’ve helped dozens of people find rare coins in their backyards. 

The father-son duo started working with Warren Getler, co-author of “Rebel Gold” and a former Wall Street Journal reporter in 2017. Getler told the pair he thought “Confederate sympathizers” joined forces with a secretive society known called the Knights of the Golden Circle and they were to blame for stealing and hiding the gold. 

Upon further investigation, and a psychic telling Dennis the gold was in a cave in Dents Run, Getler and the Paradas went to the FBI with their findings. The government agency went on to hire its own investigator who used a machine called a microgravity meter to check out the site. The investigator found a mass with a high density suggesting the cave in fact may yield gold. 

Stories of Civil War-era treasure have been floating around for hundreds of years.
Stories of Civil War-era treasure have been floating around for hundreds of years.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

But when the FBI brought over 50 agents to the site who dug 12 feet in March of 2018,  they came out empty-handed. 

The Paradas and Getlin didn’t buy the FBI’s claims that nothing was found. Kem said they were asked by the bureau to “stay warm” and wait in their car while the search took place. When the search was complete, Dennis was reportedly furious and asked an agent if he took the gold during the search. 

The claims of theft continued to circulate as local residents told the Paradas they saw lights and FBI agents working late at night. Others said they saw armored vehicles around town. 

“I’ve come to the unavoidable conclusion that the FBI did take the treasure under cover of darkness,” Getler told the Wall Street Journal. 

Kem and Dennis sued the FBI in 2022 over the agency’s failure to reply to Freedom of Information Act inquiries and claimed the agency altered photos to hide the digging at night. 

The FBI denies stealing the gold. 

Stories of Civil War-era treasure have been floating around for hundreds of years. There have been minimal instances of people lucking out, with one notable instance of a Kentucky local finding over 700 gold coins from the mid-1800s earlier this year. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.