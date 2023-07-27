Travis King’s Family Calls on US to ‘Fight’ for Soldier’s Return Home from North Korea

The family of Travis King, the US soldier who suddenly crossed into North Korea this month, said the United States government should "fight" to get him home.

"When he went to the Army to fight for America, America should fight for him, fight for him to come home," Myron Gates, King’s uncle, told NBC News in an interview published Wednesday.

King's sister, Jaqueda Gates, also called on the government to do everything in its power.

"At the end of the day, I just feel like it should be no men left behind," she said.

King, who had been in military detention in South Korea, accused of assaulting a Korean national, suddenly bolted across the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries on July 18 while with a private tour group.

He was scheduled to be escorted out of the country for disciplinary reasons.

King, a Wisconsin native who joined the Army in January 2021, is believed to be in North Korean custody.

The US State Department said that there has been no contact between the United Nations command in South Korea and North Korea despite reports that a "conversation" between the two had been initiated.

"But I’m not aware of any new communications other than those that happened in the very early hours or early days after he went across the border," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

"On the UN side, my understanding is that the North Koreans acknowledged they received the message. I’ll let you decide whether that constitutes an actual response or not," he continued.

North Korea has released no information about King.

His family revealed the anguish they are feeling since he disappeared.

"The days are getting longer, nights are worse," Gates told the network during an interview at their grandparents' home in Kenosha. "All I think about is what he can be doing."

She said she is perplexed by her brother's border dash because he had been looking forward to returning to the US.

"This is crazy, I was just talking to him, literally 48 hours ago" before he crossed the DMZ, Gates said. "My brother, he's not the type to get into trouble like that. It all just sounds made up."