Travis King’s Family Calls on US to ‘Fight’ for Soldier’s Return Home from North Korea - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Travis King’s Family Calls on US to ‘Fight’ for Soldier’s Return Home from North Korea

The Army private suddenly crossed the border separating North and South Korea earlier this month

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into North Korea on July 18.US Army

The family of Travis King, the US soldier who suddenly crossed into North Korea this month, said the United States government should "fight" to get him home. 

"When he went to the Army to fight for America, America should fight for him, fight for him to come home," Myron Gates, King’s uncle, told NBC News in an interview published Wednesday.

King's sister, Jaqueda Gates, also called on the government to do everything in its power. 

"At the end of the day, I just feel like it should be no men left behind," she said.

Read More

King, who had been in military detention in South Korea, accused of assaulting a Korean national, suddenly bolted across the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries on July 18 while with a private tour group. 

He was scheduled to be escorted out of the country for disciplinary reasons.

King, a Wisconsin native who joined the Army in January 2021, is believed to be in North Korean custody.

The US State Department said that there has been no contact between the United Nations command in South Korea and North Korea despite reports that a "conversation" between the two had been initiated.

"But I’m not aware of any new communications other than those that happened in the very early hours or early days after he went across the border," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

"On the UN side, my understanding is that the North Koreans acknowledged they received the message. I’ll let you decide whether that constitutes an actual response or not," he continued. 

North Korea has released no information about King. 

His family revealed the anguish they are feeling since he disappeared. 

"The days are getting longer, nights are worse," Gates told the network during an interview at their grandparents' home in Kenosha. "All I think about is what he can be doing."

She said she is perplexed by her brother's border dash because he had been looking forward to returning to the US. 

"This is crazy, I was just talking to him, literally 48 hours ago" before he crossed the DMZ, Gates said. "My brother, he's not the type to get into trouble like that. It all just sounds made up." 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.