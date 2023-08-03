Travis King Was Classified as ‘Embarrassment to United States’ Before He Bolted for North Korea (Exclusive)

The young U.S. soldier who crossed into North Korea last month of his own volition did so after U.S. Forces Korea classified him as “an embarrassment to the United States,” according to documents and U.S. military officials who spoke to The Messenger.



North Korea on Thursday acknowledged for the first time that it had King in its custody.



“KPA [Korean People’s Army] has responded to the United Nations Command with regards to Private King,” Col. Isaac Taylor, a spokesperson for U.N. Command told The Messenger on Thursday. “In order not to interfere with our efforts to get him home, we will not go into details at this time.”



Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday that U.N. Command was communicating with North Korean officials via “well-established communication channels.”



King had booked a tour of the demilitarized zone through a private company after avoiding his one-way flight back to Fort Bliss, Texas when he sprinted over the border. The Pentagon said he did so “willfully and without authorization."

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into North Korea on July 18. US Army

It's believed to be the first time an American soldier has crossed into North Korea since 1982.



Meanwhile, in a bid to quell leaks and tighten the flow of information amid sensitive negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea, a high-ranking Pentagon official has instructed staff members to use the Defense Department’s classified network when discussing King, The Messenger has learned.

Brig. Gen. James P. Work, who serves as the director of operations, readiness and mobilization for the U.S. Army’s deputy chief of staff at the Pentagon, issued the directive on classifying communications in the King case to Defense Department staff in response to reporting by The Messenger, which obtained internal U.S. Army documents involving King’s mad dash into North Korea and his past legal issues while on deployment to South Korea. The documents obtained by The Messenger were unclassified.



Brig. Gen. Work encouraged service members to use the Defense Department’s Secret Internet Protocol Router, known as SIPRNet, to share information about King rather than the unclassified version NIPRNet, which the Pentagon uses to conduct general day-to-day business and in which information is unclassified but for official use only.



“[Brigadier General] Work noted instances where information may have been leaked from NIPR and urges leaders to be more cognizant and thoughtful of what is sent via NIPR email,” read an internal U.S. Army document reviewed by The Messenger.

Typically, U.S. military leaders prefer sharing the unclassified system because it allows for greater information sharing within the rank-and-file and between other government agencies. Moving unclassified information to classified systems also heightens the risk for any government workers who share information, given the potential for criminal prosecution for sharing classified information.