Traps Set for Grizzly Bear after Woman Is Mauled to Death at Yellowstone
Only eight people have ever been killed by bears in Yellowstone National Park
Officials in Montana are setting traps on a trail near Yellowstone National Park after a grizzly bear killed a 48-year-old woman on Saturday.
The woman was identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office as Amie Adamson, a former teacher, who quit her job to backpack across the United States. In 2020, Adamson published a book about her experiences hiking across America.
Adamson’s family said that, in spite of their grief, they were grateful that her death came from her doing something that she loved.
“She lived for experiences. God is so good. He took her by nature, not by any evil deed, bad accident or bad illness,” Adamson’s mother told KWCH.
“He took her where she was out doing what she loved and that gives us comfort.”
Adamson, who was a marathoner, was wearing running shoes when her body was found. Officials suspect that she was running or walking on the trail when the bear attacked.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said that Adamson’s death did not appear to be the result of a predatory bear. According to CBS News, Adamson was not carrying bear spray, which is recommended for people hiking in the area.
Adamson’s official cause of death was blood loss, from being mauled by the bear. Officials began setting bear traps after the attack on Saturday but they still haven’t been able to locate the bear, CBS News reports.
While grizzly bears are very powerful and most experts recommend avoiding the animals, grizzly bear attacks are relatively rare.
Only eight people have ever been killed by bears in Yellowstone National Park, according to the National Park Service.
