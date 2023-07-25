Traps Set for Grizzly Bear after Woman Is Mauled to Death at Yellowstone - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Traps Set for Grizzly Bear after Woman Is Mauled to Death at Yellowstone

Only eight people have ever been killed by bears in Yellowstone National Park

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Officials in Montana are setting traps on a trail near Yellowstone National Park after a grizzly bear killed a 48-year-old woman on Saturday. 

The woman was identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office as Amie Adamson, a former teacher, who quit her job to backpack across the United States. In 2020, Adamson published a book about her experiences hiking across America.  

Adamson’s family said that, in spite of their grief, they were grateful that her death came from her doing something that she loved. 

“She lived for experiences. God is so good. He took her by nature, not by any evil deed, bad accident or bad illness,” Adamson’s mother told KWCH

Read More

“He took her where she was out doing what she loved and that gives us comfort.”

Brown Bear (Ursus arctos) at Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.
A brown bear in the wild.Getty Images

Adamson, who was a marathoner, was wearing running shoes when her body was found. Officials suspect that she was running or walking on the trail when the bear attacked. 

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said that Adamson’s death did not appear to be the result of a predatory bear. According to CBS News, Adamson was not carrying bear spray, which is recommended for people hiking in the area. 

Adamson’s official cause of death was blood loss, from being mauled by the bear. Officials began setting bear traps after the attack on Saturday but they still haven’t been able to locate the bear, CBS News reports.  

While grizzly bears are very powerful and most experts recommend avoiding the animals, grizzly bear attacks are relatively rare.

Only eight people have ever been killed by bears in Yellowstone National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.