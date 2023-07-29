Transit Halted Out of Major Chicago Train Hub Due to ‘Police Activity’

Chicago's commuter rail system announced on Saturday morning that it has halted all trains departing from and arriving at a major transportation center after what appeared to be bullet shell casings were discovered.

A spokesperson for MPD confirmed to The Messenger that trains are halted, saying MPD received a report of shells discovered on one of the floors of the Accenture Tower.

"Someone — I don't know who or at what time — found what appeared to be shell cases on the 25th floor of the Tower," Martha Hill, senior media relations specialist at Metra, said.

Breaking news. This story will be updated

"What we are doing is just securing the station, taking care of our passengers, the tracks, and the platforms. The station is on lockdown right now."

Chicago's rail system, Metra, announced some trains have been stopped due to "police activity."

"All inbound and outbound trains are halted near Ogilvie Transportation Center due to police activity," a tweet from Metra said. "Metra will provide an update when train traffic resumes."

The Chicago Police Department is leading an investigation, Hill said.

In response to The Messenger's request for more information, a CPD spokesperson wrote an email that SWAT had responded to the scene after receiving a report of a witness discovering a shell casing inside the building.

"It was learned that an unknown offender discharged a firearm at a door while inside," the CPD spokesperson said. "SWAT made entry into the building and did a search of the building with negative results. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating."

It's unclear whether the shells belonged to a gun and how many shells were found, Hill said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.