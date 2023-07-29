Transit Halted Out of Major Chicago Train Hub Due to ‘Police Activity’
A spokesperson with the Metra Police Department said an individual reported shell cases on the 25th floor of the Accenture Tower
Chicago's commuter rail system announced on Saturday morning that it has halted all trains departing from and arriving at a major transportation center after what appeared to be bullet shell casings were discovered.
A spokesperson for MPD confirmed to The Messenger that trains are halted, saying MPD received a report of shells discovered on one of the floors of the Accenture Tower.
"Someone — I don't know who or at what time — found what appeared to be shell cases on the 25th floor of the Tower," Martha Hill, senior media relations specialist at Metra, said.
- Post Office Forced to Halt Service Due to Aggressive Hawk
- Have Democrats abandoned calls to defund the police? They have in Chicago.
- Biden to Deliver ‘Major’ Economic Address in Chicago Next Week
- India Railroad Official Shoots 4 Dead on Train, Police Say
- Can police brutality be reduced through better training? Here’s what the evidence says.
"What we are doing is just securing the station, taking care of our passengers, the tracks, and the platforms. The station is on lockdown right now."
Chicago's rail system, Metra, announced some trains have been stopped due to "police activity."
"All inbound and outbound trains are halted near Ogilvie Transportation Center due to police activity," a tweet from Metra said. "Metra will provide an update when train traffic resumes."
The Chicago Police Department is leading an investigation, Hill said.
In response to The Messenger's request for more information, a CPD spokesperson wrote an email that SWAT had responded to the scene after receiving a report of a witness discovering a shell casing inside the building.
"It was learned that an unknown offender discharged a firearm at a door while inside," the CPD spokesperson said. "SWAT made entry into the building and did a search of the building with negative results. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating."
It's unclear whether the shells belonged to a gun and how many shells were found, Hill said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness