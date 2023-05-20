Transgender Student Says She’ll Skip Graduation after School Officials Tell Her to Dress Like a Boy
A 17-year-old transgender girl said she'll skip Saturday's high school graduation after Mississippi school officials told her she would have to dress as a boy to graduate with her classmates.
Harrison County School District officials told the girl, identified only by her initials L.B. in court papers, that she would have to abide by the boys' dress code and wear a white shirt and black slacks to attend the ceremony.
Girls are expected to wear white dresses.
L.B. wore dresses at other school events, including last year's prom, according to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU that noted that she shouldn't be exposed to discrimination at her graduation.
“I have the right to celebrate my graduation as who I am, not who anyone else wants me to be,” L.B. said in a statement
US District Court Judge Taylor McNeel did not overrule the school district, a decision Linda Morris, a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union's Women's Rights Project, called "disappointing" and "absurd."
“Our client is being shamed and humiliated for explicitly discriminatory reasons, and her family is being denied a once-in-a-lifetime milestone in their daughter’s life,” Morris said.
"No one should be forced to miss their graduation because of their gender," she said.
The ACLU sued the school district Thursday on behalf of the student and her parents.
The suit said school district superintendent Mitchell King told L.B.'s mother that the girl would not be able to take part unless she wore "pants, socks, and shoes, like a boy.”
L.B. had picked out a dress to wear with her camp and gown for graduation at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, about 160 miles south of Jackson.
Wynn Clark, an attorney for the school district, said the student “has met the qualifications to receive a diploma."
In court papers, Clark argued that participation in graduation ceremonies is voluntary and not a constitutionally protected right.
With the Associated Press
