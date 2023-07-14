Transgender Cyclist Enters, Wins Women’s Race to Make Point About Fairness in Sports - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Transgender Cyclist Enters, Wins Women’s Race to Make Point About Fairness in Sports

Na Hwa-rin called other transgender athletes 'selfish'

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Korean transgender cyclist who competed in and won a women's race says she entered the competition to prove a point about men's physical superiority.

Na Hwa-rin was assigned male at birth and began transitioning last year. She is now recognized as a female under South Korean law.

Na had been cycling since high school and wanted to continue racing after her gender change. Prior to transitioning, Na earned several medals in men's races. Now, she is competing against women, but not to win.

Na Hwa-rin
South Korean cyclist Na Hwa-rini_heart__bikes/Twitter
Read More

"I have no unresolved feelings over winning because that's no longer what I want. My goal was to stir controversy and get my story heard by competing," Na told The Korea Times.

"I am not honored. I am not proud of myself at all. I believe other transgender athletes would feel the same way. They may not want to admit it, but they're being selfish. There is no honor as an athlete in that," Na said.

She said she feels sorry for the cyclists she competed against, and she offered them energy drinks as a form of apology during the race.

Na said she hopes to expand gender inclusivity in sports. She advocates for a "third gender" category for those who do not fit into the male and female categories.

"Under the current binary system, women athletes will be discouraged and their hard work might not be recognized due to the participation of transgender athletes," Na said, per the Times.

"At the same time, trans woman athletes, no matter how hard they worked, will never be truly honored for their wins. Honor is the goal that all athletes aspire to attain, but this is a situation where nobody will be honored."

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the governing body of cycling, released a statement on Friday banning female transgender athletes who began transitioning after male puberty from competing in women's events.

The UCI said they adapted the rules following a seminar in which "various stakeholders – transgender and cisgender athletes, experts from the scientific, legal and human rights fields, and sporting institutions – were able to present their respective positions."

They added that the measure was taken to "protect the female class and ensure equal opportunities."

The new rules take effect on Monday. World Athletics had a similar ruling in March, banning transgender female athletes from female world ranking competitions.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.