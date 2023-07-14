Transgender Cyclist Enters, Wins Women’s Race to Make Point About Fairness in Sports

A Korean transgender cyclist who competed in and won a women's race says she entered the competition to prove a point about men's physical superiority.

Na Hwa-rin was assigned male at birth and began transitioning last year. She is now recognized as a female under South Korean law.

Na had been cycling since high school and wanted to continue racing after her gender change. Prior to transitioning, Na earned several medals in men's races. Now, she is competing against women, but not to win.

South Korean cyclist Na Hwa-rin i_heart__bikes/Twitter

"I have no unresolved feelings over winning because that's no longer what I want. My goal was to stir controversy and get my story heard by competing," Na told The Korea Times.

"I am not honored. I am not proud of myself at all. I believe other transgender athletes would feel the same way. They may not want to admit it, but they're being selfish. There is no honor as an athlete in that," Na said.

She said she feels sorry for the cyclists she competed against, and she offered them energy drinks as a form of apology during the race.

Na said she hopes to expand gender inclusivity in sports. She advocates for a "third gender" category for those who do not fit into the male and female categories.

"Under the current binary system, women athletes will be discouraged and their hard work might not be recognized due to the participation of transgender athletes," Na said, per the Times.



"At the same time, trans woman athletes, no matter how hard they worked, will never be truly honored for their wins. Honor is the goal that all athletes aspire to attain, but this is a situation where nobody will be honored."

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the governing body of cycling, released a statement on Friday banning female transgender athletes who began transitioning after male puberty from competing in women's events.

The UCI said they adapted the rules following a seminar in which "various stakeholders – transgender and cisgender athletes, experts from the scientific, legal and human rights fields, and sporting institutions – were able to present their respective positions."

They added that the measure was taken to "protect the female class and ensure equal opportunities."

The new rules take effect on Monday. World Athletics had a similar ruling in March, banning transgender female athletes from female world ranking competitions.