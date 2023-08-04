Transgender Athletes Barred from Competing in Women’s Rowing Competitions

British Rowing announced Thursday that as of September transgender women will be banned from competing in women’s events.

According to a press release, after “extensive and ongoing research and consultation” the governing body decided only athletes who were “assigned female at birth” will be allowed to enter its women’s races.

The new policy set to take effect Sept. 11 will also apply to all rowing and para-rowing athletes representing Britain or England in international events, including the Olympics and the Paralympics.

“All rowers are fully welcome in our sport, and we will not tolerate any form of discrimination so we urge the community to come forward should they experience any issues,” the governing body said

An "open" category will be available to transgender and non-binary rowers in competition events.

According to CNN, the new policy differs from World Rowing guidance issued in March, stating that transgender women can compete in the women’s category if their “serum testosterone concentration has been less than 2.5 nmol/L continuously for a period of at least the previous 24 months.”

Matilda Drewett and Jessica Weir of Great Britain compete in the Women's Double Sculls during the World Rowing Under 19 Championships at Vaires-sur-Marne Neutical Stadium on August 04, 2023 in Paris, France. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The updated policy follows similar moves from other sports governing bodies in the country, including World Athletics, British Cycling and swimming's Fina, which banned trans and non-binary competitors, the BBC reported.

Mermaids, a UK-based charity that supports transgender children and their families, issued a statement following the announcement.

“Our recent report into the experiences of trans young people in sport highlighted the importance of inclusion, and yet more and more barriers are being put in their way,” the statement said.

“We want to see sporting bodies like British Rowing listening to trans people and taking proactive steps to make everyone feel welcome and accepted rather than creating unfair policies based on limited science and moral panic.”