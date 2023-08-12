Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: Prosecutors
The fight over $20 was with a longtime friend, another trans woman Armstrong referred to as a sister
A Georgia man accused of shooting a trans woman to death over $20 has been found guilty of her murder.
Deontavious Brewer was found guilty of felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the November 2020 death of Peaches Armstrong, according to WSB-TV.
The 39-year-old woman suffered from multiple gunshot wounds at the Knights Inn in Lithonia, Georgia.
Witness Damon Allen told police he and Armstrong were asleep inside the hotel room when they heard the sound of gunfire right outside. Allen called 911 when he saw Armstrong had been hit.
Allen told investigators that he suspected Brewer and another woman, Terrel Battle, were behind the shooting, as they had been arguing with Armstrong over $20 earlier in the evening.
According to prosecutors, Armstrong had already lent cash to Battle, a longtime friend who is also trans, when Battle approached her asking for another $20. When Armstrong said no, the group got into an argument. Armstrong then retreated and went to bed.
Prosecutors said the surveillance video confirmed Allen's theory. Footage showed Brewer exiting a silver BMW, firing 11 rounds through the hotel room window where Armstrong slept, then getting back into the BMW driven by Battle.
According to local outlet WXIA-TV, Battle's family tipped authorities off to the murder after seeing a Facebook post threatening to kill Armstrong and after Brewer spoke of the murder.
The pair were eventually arrested at an Atlanta apartment.
Brewer confessed to Armstrong’s killing, while Battle admitted to being the getaway driver. According to prosecutors, Battle and Armstrong had been close enough to refer to each other as sisters prior to the murder.
Last year, Battle took a plea deal and was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge, the outlet reported.
She was sentenced to 25 years.
Brewer’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5.
